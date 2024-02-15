AI could be used to track potholes on north-east roads as council plans huge budget cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

AI could be used to track potholes on north-east roads as council plans huge budget cuts

Aberdeenshire Council has proposed some major cutbacks - along with a futuristic way of terminating potholes...

By Ben Hendry
Aberdeenshire AI road repairs could be the way of the future...
Aberdeenshire AI road repairs could be the way of the future... Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

Artificial intelligence could be deployed to inspect roads across Aberdeenshire as the council plots multi-million-pound cutbacks.

The local authority needs to save £35.4 million across the next year, and various cuts have been proposed.

Schools, parks, bin collections and various other departments are all in the firing line when Aberdeenshire Council meets to set its budget on Wednesday, February 21.

Aberdeenshire Council will have to make tough decisions. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Papers going before elected members detail a potential £17.3m package of savings – with various plans which could impact the region’s road network.

And they also lift the lid on efforts to utilise modern technology to inspect the area’s crumbling carriageways in the coming years…

What could be cut from Aberdeenshire’s roads budget?

The state of Aberdeenshire’s roads has been a growing concern for years.

Towards the end of 2023, the Ride the North cycling event cited “dangerous” conditions as they put the brakes on plans to stage the event in the north-east again next year.

Instead, it will be heading to Angus.

Ride the North is leaving Aberdeenshire in 2024 - as talks with the council have broken down. Image: Ride the North
Ride the North is leaving Aberdeenshire – as talks with the council broke down. Image: Ride the North

But in a series of grim warnings ahead of cuts being decided, local leaders cautioned that difficult choices would have to be made.

And, in a savings plan to be debated on Wednesday, councillors will be asked to slash spending on the region’s roads by millions.

It’s suggested that maintenance could be trimmed down, with repairs only carried out at dangerous points.

The Mar Road in Braemar. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This would relate to “reactive repairs” such as potholes threatening the risk of accidents.

A “risk-based approach” would be used to “minimise impact” despite a proposed £1m budget cut.

Corgarff Castle surrounded by some of Aberdeenshire’s rural routes that could be scanned by software. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, spending on the council’s internal highways contractor could be reduced by £1.1m as “less overall work is anticipated in 2024/25”.

The papers add: “This will mean an increased focus on retaining works internally rather
than sub-contracting.”

Emergency repair teams could be scaled back

Meanwhile, “out of hours standby squads” could be done away with to recoup £35,000.

A savings plan formed by finance chiefs says demand for this fluctuates, with the current seven teams not strictly necessary.

Under the plans going before councillors, the road repair units would be “reduced to reflect current call-out patterns”.

They add: “The focus of out of hours response will be on ‘make safe’, rather than to
fully resolve the issue.”

In the years ahead, there are also plans to save £100,000 by closing roads depots.

What is the Aberdeenshire plan for ‘AI road repairs’?

The papers explain that technological experts could develop a system of “video-based road inspection” to save money in the future.

This could be achieved by attaching cameras to the many council vehicles that traverse the county “on a regular basis”.

ChatGPT(chat GPT) is an AI chatbot and increasingly prevalent form of artificial intelligence. It can communicate through messages with humans naturally. Image: Shutterstock

Experts say this would slash the number of hours staff spend carrying out manual inspections.

The footage would be scanned by artificial intelligence, which could pick up on defects.

Although this is tipped to achieve a possible saving of £100,000, it would not come into effect until the 2026/27 financial year.

Potholes can be a serious problem for drivers in Scotland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Would you like to see AI used to tackle road issues? Let us know in our comments section below

Is Aberdeenshire AI road repairs a novel idea?

While it may sound unusual, AI has been used elsewhere to track road repairs.

It’s part of a shift across several industries where “repetitive, complex, precision tasks” have been transferred to machines.

English software firm XAIS asset management runs such services.

They state: “Efficient and timely road inspection is one of the key elements of a successful highway management system.

“However, periodical human visual inspection of the road surface tends to be costly and time-consuming.

“With the help of an AI, this process and can be significantly streamlined and these costs can be substantially reduced.”

This video shows how AI would detect defects in the road surface:

The AI system is “trained” with thousands of images to distinguish defective areas, such as cracks and potholes.

And it can even be deployed by attaching a smartphone by the windshield, with the correct AI app downloaded.

Read more about all of the budget cuts that could be approved:

Aberdeenshire budget: Everything you need to know as ALL crossing patrollers could be axed and free parking done away with

Conversation