Aberdeen recall defender Blair McKenzie from loan stint at Elgin City

Young Aberdeen defender Blair McKenzie has been recalled from his loan spell with League Two side Elgin City.

The 18-year-old centre half made the short-term switch to the Moray club at the start of this season, with the plan for him to gain experience for the full campaign.

He has made 18 appearances so far for the Black and Whites, with his last outing being in last month’s 2-1 league loss at Forfar Athletic.

Fellow centre half Connall Ewan extended his loan spell from Ross County at Elgin last month.

McKenzie has yet to make a senior first-team appearance for the Dons, but will now be part of Neil Warnock’s squad for the closing months of the season.

