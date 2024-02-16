Aberdeen dealer who hit detective in face with block of cocaine jailed for six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen dealer who hit detective in face with block of cocaine jailed for six years

The police officer's lips, tongue and throat went tingly and started to go numb, the High Court in Edinburgh was told.

By Dave Finlay
A bag of cocaine
Michael Beaton threw cocaine at officers as they raided a house in Aberdeen.

A drug dealer who hurled cocaine at police during a raid leaving officers feeling the effects of the Class A drug was jailed for almost six years today.

Michael Beaton ran towards detectives after entry was forced to a house in Aberdeen and threw a block of white powder, containing the drug, at them.

Detective Constable Daniel Vardy was hit in the face with the cocaine and inhaled powder through his nose and mouth. Three of his colleagues also ingested powder.

Beaton then punched the detective constable on the head as the officers moved in to break up a cocaine and heroin dealing operation that was also producing highly addictive crack cocaine.

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh told Beaton that such attacks on police would not be tolerated.

Lord Ericht said: “You have a record of previous convictions stretching back to 2013.”

The judge pointed out it included convictions for dealing in Class  A drugs and told him that because of his record, he was subject to a minimum jail term of seven years.

Lord Ericht told him that would be reduced following his early guilty pleas to five years and 219 days’ imprisonment for drug offences and ordered he serve a further four months for police assault.

Detective assaulted

Unemployed Beaton, 27, of Aberdeen, but who is currently in prison, and a co-accused Dylan Dunlop, 27, of Brierfield Terrace, Aberdeen, earlier admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin between April 5 and June 19 last year.

Beaton also pled guilty to assaulting DC Vardy, who was then in the execution of his duty, by punching him on the head on June 19.

He further pled guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing a quantity of powder containing cocaine at police officers which struck DC Vardy and caused him and DC Mark Rennie, DC Jordan Blyth and DS John Pirie to ingest it.

Dunlop was jailed for 40 months for his role in the drug trafficking operation.

The court heard that police recovered drugs sold through the dealing operation before staging the raid on the property at Waulkmill Crescent, in Aberdeen, during which a haul of heroin and cocaine worth more than £88,000 on the streets was seized.

Advocate depute Colin Edward said police armed with a search warrant forced entry to the house.

‘His lips, tongue and throat were tingly’

The prosecutor said: “As they entered the accused Michael Beaton ran towards them and threw a block of compressed powder containing cocaine.”

“The block hit DC Daniel Vardy in the face, causing the powder to go into the air and on the officers and their clothing. Officers ingested some of the powder whilst it was in the air.”

The detective took hold of Beaton’s arm but was attacked and punched.  DC Vardy noticed that his lips, tongue and throat were tingly and started to go numb. He was coughing and tried to wash as much of the white powder as possible from his mouth with water.

The court heard that during the search of the premises, full and empty bottles of ammonia were found along with a pan containing the chemical that was in the process of being heated.

Defence counsel Jonathan Crowe, for Beaton, said he has expressed remorse and feels bad for the assault on the police officer.

Kenneth Cloggie, for Dunlop, said: “He should be smart enough to take the help that is available to him during his first custodial sentence.”

