Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Adelphi traders say drug-fuelled troublemakers have turned Aberdeen street into a ‘no-go zone’

Traders from the Adelphi are demanding action on daily anti-social behaviour and crime in their corner of Aberdeen city centre.

By Alastair Gossip
Traders on Adelphi in Aberdeen are urging action as anti-social behaviour is scaring customers away. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
“Violent and aggressive” louts fuelled by drink and drugs are scaring people away from a historic Aberdeen street, local traders claim.

Business owners on the Adelphi claim their cobbled lane is becoming a “no-go zone” due to daily anti-social behaviour.

They are pleading with authorities to help, as customers tell them they are “fearful” of entering through the archway off Union Street.

Signs of the constant struggle with anti-social behaviour in Aberdeen's Adelphi. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Adelphi’s businesses have been hit by a drop in passing trade, and owners say their customers tell them they often feel too intimidated to visit.

Traders claim people are taking class A drugs on their doorstep, stealing from nearby Union Street shops and urinating in the street.

And there’s a reportedly growing industry of proxy buying too – young people are going to Adelphi to ask adults to illegally buy them vapes, cigarettes and alcohol.

Crime a ‘daily occurence’ on Aberdeen’s Adelphi

The lane acts as a pedestrian link between Union Street and Shiprow, and features the Hungarian Goulash diner, the Taste of Hong Kong, Asylum comic shop, legal offices and a derelict former trade union club.

Ross McTavish is one of the street’s traders calling for action.

He told The Press and Journal: “We would like to see preventative measures to stop the anti-social and criminal behaviour on the street.

“We have reported incidents to the police, but the problems have now become a daily occurrence so more needs to be done.

“While the west end of Union Street and the surrounding area seems to be thriving, nearer the Castlegate the area is really struggling.”

But Adelphi is more than the restaurants, shops and leisure businesses there. People also live above the chaotic scenes.

The litter of street drinking and drug use adds to the unwelcoming feeling of the street.

Traders on Adelphi in Aberdeen are urging action as anti-social behaviour is scaring customers away. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
However early this week, after Mr McTavish raised concerns with the council, some of the midden was tidied up.

Nearby, Vue Cinema now has metal sheeting across its poster boxes in its Union Street doorway.

Before the switch, its cracked plastic sheeting had been stuffed with empty silver Lynx super lager cans. Most days, the street drinkers continue to muster there.

The huddled, telltale signs of anti-social behaviour are there for any passerby to see.

At the start of the week, P&J reporters witnessed one man, under the influence of drink or drugs, fall out of the Adelphi and flat on his face on the Granite Mile.

‘Holistic, zero-tolerance approach’ to Adelphi trouble

All of this has not escaped police, despite there being calls for them to do more to tackle the problem.

Inspector John Lumsden revealed how police are trying to deal with anti-social behaviour in the Adelphi in a lasting way. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
“The Adelphi forms part of our daily patrols and will continue to do so as we work tirelessly to combat this issue,” Inspector John Lumsden told us.

“This area deserves a safe and vibrant atmosphere, like any other area, and we are dedicated to achieving this together with our partners and local businesses.

“We remain committed to ensuring the city centre is a safe place to live, work and visit.

“And we are working hard to identify holistic measures to address anti-social behaviour alongside Aberdeen City Council and others through the Community Safety Partnership.”

Police action needed on the Adelphi: ‘Some anti-social individuals are just too far gone’

However, the traders still believe more can be done as they put up with the disruption almost every day.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald claims "not enough is being done" to tackle anti-social behaviour and crime in the Adelphi and the eastern end of Aberdeen city centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Labour councillor for the area, Sandra Macdonald, hit out: “Not enough is being done.”

She added: “It’s not just on the Adelphi but on Castlegate, Castle Street and the east end of Union Street.

“Police officers have powers to act decisively in cases of anti-social behaviour, and the Adelphi would be a good place for them to use those powers again.”

While Mrs Macdonald was all for trying to “encourage” law abidance, she affirmed: “Some anti-social individuals are just too far gone to listen.”

Adelphi anti-social behaviour ‘not acceptable’

Her George Street and Harbour ward colleagues on the council’s ruling SNP and Liberal Democrat administration agreed.

Vice public protection convener Dell Henrickson wants action on "not acceptable" anti-social behaviour in the Adelphi. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Dell Henrickson, the city’s vice public protection convener, said the situation in the Adelphi is “not acceptable”.

He added: “It’s concerning to residents, unfair to businesses, and makes our city centre a less appealing place to visit.

“I have been in touch with both the police and city wardens to see what can be done to stop this behaviour.”

Meanwhile his “deeply concerned” coalition partner, Desmond Bouse, has prompted council officials and the police to look at improved lighting and CCTV in the troubled little lane.

90 non-stop minutes: We join police as they tackle daytime drinkers and troublemakers in Aberdeen city centre

The future of Aberdeen

