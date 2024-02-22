Gothenburg Great ‘lost for words’ after receiving council honour

Aberdeen legend John McMaster admitted he was lost for words after receiving a special award from his local council.

Greenock-born John McMaster was presented with an outstanding achievement award by Inverclyde Council’s Provost Drew McKenzie.

McMaster, who still lives locally, was part of the Dons team that defeated Real Madrid in the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup final in Gothenburg in 1983.

The Aberdeen FC hall of fame member made more than 300 appearances for the Dons between 1972 and 1987.

He went on to play for hometown club Greenock Morton and also served as assistant manager at Cappielow.

A request by Provost McKenzie for the council to acknowledge the former footballer was unanimously approved by councillors in September 2023 to coincide with the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen’s famous European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph.

The Gothenburg Great was accompanied by his family and close friends at the special reception.

He said: “It was a proud moment for me and my family to be recognised by the council and to receive this award from the provost.

“Inverclyde is a special place and I’m just happy to fly the flag for the area.

“It is rare that I am lost for words but I was on this occasion. Thank you to all involved.”

From humble beginnings to toppling the mighty Real Madrid

Provost McKenzie said: “It was a privilege to welcome John along with his nearest and dearest to celebrate his incredible achievements on the pitch and his contribution to Inverclyde as a great ambassador for the area.

“From humble beginnings growing up in the east end of Greenock to reaching the summit of Scottish and European football, John is a role model and highlights that if you work hard you can achieve your goals.

“He already has an enviable collection of medals and awards but it’s important that he is recognised locally and I was honoured to do that by presenting an outstanding achievement award on behalf of the council and the people of Inverclyde.”