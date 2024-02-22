Gothenburg Great ‘lost for words’ after receiving council honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gothenburg Great ‘lost for words’ after receiving council honour

John McMaster was recognised by Inverclyde Council for his achievements in football.

By Danny Law
Gothenburg Great John McMaster was presented with an outstanding achievement award by Provost Drew McKenzie. Image: Inverclyde Council
Gothenburg Great John McMaster was presented with an outstanding achievement award by Provost Drew McKenzie. Image: Inverclyde Council

Aberdeen legend John McMaster admitted he was lost for words after receiving a special award from his local council.

Greenock-born John McMaster was presented with an outstanding achievement award by Inverclyde Council’s Provost Drew McKenzie.

McMaster, who still lives locally, was part of the Dons team that defeated Real Madrid in the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup final in Gothenburg in 1983.

The Aberdeen FC hall of fame member made more than 300 appearances for the Dons between 1972 and 1987.

He went on to play for hometown club Greenock Morton and also served as assistant manager at Cappielow.

A request by Provost McKenzie for the council to acknowledge the former footballer was unanimously approved by councillors in September 2023 to coincide with the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen’s famous European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph.

The Gothenburg Great was accompanied by his family and close friends at the special reception.

Gothenburg Great John McMaster with the Cup Winners’ Cup and his book McMaster & Commander. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

He said: “It was a proud moment for me and my family to be recognised by the council and to receive this award from the provost.

“Inverclyde is a special place and I’m just happy to fly the flag for the area.

“It is rare that I am lost for words but I was on this occasion. Thank you to all involved.”

From humble beginnings to toppling the mighty Real Madrid

Provost McKenzie said: “It was a privilege to welcome John along with his nearest and dearest to celebrate his incredible achievements on the pitch and his contribution to Inverclyde as a great ambassador for the area.

“From humble beginnings growing up in the east end of Greenock to reaching the summit of Scottish and European football, John is a role model and highlights that if you work hard you can achieve your goals.

“He already has an enviable collection of medals and awards but it’s important that he is recognised locally and I was honoured to do that by presenting an outstanding achievement award on behalf of the council and the people of Inverclyde.”

