Breaking: ALL school crossing patrollers across Aberdeenshire axed despite fears streets ‘aren’t safe’

School crossing patrollers across Aberdeenshire will be axed despite fears that roads around schools are not safe enough for pupils to cross unaccompanied.

The local authority will slash 14.5 positions across the region, saving £436,000 over the next financial year.

It came as “difficult decisions” were agreed in a budget meeting today.

Schools were also hit with janitor jobs across the area to go too.

Why are Aberdeenshire crossing patrollers being axed?

The authority is not required by law to provide school crossing patrollers, and other councils have already made the decision to save money by axing theirs.

Neighbouring Moray Council removed the school gate guardians completely in 2019.

Administration councillor Anne Simpson justified the “unpopular” move during the important meeting at the Woodhill House HQ this morning.

She explained: “It’s the responsibility of parents to ensure that children get to school safely.”

The posts will remain in place until the end of the school year in July.

Fight to save lollipop jobs during crunch cash talks

Leader of the SNP opposition group, Gwyneth Petrie, agreed that there “simply isn’t enough money” to keep things as they are.

But she pleaded for Aberdeenshire crossing patrollers to be kept – suggesting cars could be banned from outside more schools instead.

The Huntly member said: “Families don’t feel the streets are safe enough…”

She suggested a recent pilot project in Fraserburgh be expanded, where roads are off-limits at key points in the day.

Will lollipop cut mean more parents drive pupils to school?

Meanwhile, Ellon’s Louise McAllister told the chamber her “inbox had been overflowing with messages from worried parents fearful for their children’s safety”.

The SNP member added: “We are supposed to be encouraging safe routes to school.

“The opportunity for children to make their own way to school is a stepping stone to independence.”

What was the vote?

Education committee chairman David Keating argued that road safety inspectors had confirmed to leaders that the routes around schools are safe.

The administration’s proposals were ultimately voted through by 38 votes to 23 as the budget talks came to an end.

A cut of 6.08 janitor staff was also voted through to save £195,000 in the next year.

