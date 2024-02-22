Breaking: ALL school crossing patrollers across Aberdeenshire axed despite fears streets ‘aren’t safe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Breaking: ALL school crossing patrollers across Aberdeenshire axed despite fears streets ‘aren’t safe’

The controversial move will save the council £436,000 over the next year.

By Ben Hendry
Aberdeenshire school crossing patrollers will be jobless by the summer.
Aberdeenshire school crossing patrollers will be jobless by the summer. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

School crossing patrollers across Aberdeenshire will be axed despite fears that roads around schools are not safe enough for pupils to cross unaccompanied.

The local authority will slash 14.5 positions across the region, saving £436,000 over the next financial year.

It came as “difficult decisions” were agreed in a budget meeting today.

Schools were also hit with janitor jobs across the area to go too.

Pupils will have to make their own way into school. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Why are Aberdeenshire crossing patrollers being axed?

The authority is not required by law to provide school crossing patrollers, and other councils have already made the decision to save money by axing theirs.

Neighbouring Moray Council removed the school gate guardians completely in 2019.

Administration councillor Anne Simpson justified the “unpopular” move during the important meeting at the Woodhill House HQ this morning.

She explained: “It’s the responsibility of parents to ensure that children get to school safely.”

The posts will remain in place until the end of the school year in July.

The Woodhill House meeting was split on the issue of axing the school jobs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Fight to save lollipop jobs during crunch cash talks

Leader of the SNP opposition group, Gwyneth Petrie, agreed that there “simply isn’t enough money” to keep things as they are.

But she pleaded for Aberdeenshire crossing patrollers to be kept – suggesting cars could be banned from outside more schools instead.

The Huntly member said: “Families don’t feel the streets are safe enough…”

She suggested a recent pilot project in Fraserburgh be expanded, where roads are off-limits at key points in the day.

Gwyneth Petrie in Huntly. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Do you think it is safe to cut school crossing patroller jobs? Let us know in our comments section below

Will lollipop cut mean more parents drive pupils to school?

Meanwhile, Ellon’s Louise McAllister told the chamber her “inbox had been overflowing with messages from worried parents fearful for their children’s safety”.

The SNP member added: “We are supposed to be encouraging safe routes to school.

“The opportunity for children to make their own way to school is a stepping stone to independence.”

What was the vote?

Education committee chairman David Keating argued that road safety inspectors had confirmed to leaders that the routes around schools are safe.

The administration’s proposals were ultimately voted through by 38 votes to 23 as the budget talks came to an end.

A cut of 6.08 janitor staff was also voted through to save £195,000 in the next year.

Read more about the janitor cuts here.

Inverurie traders say plan to axe free parking will ‘kill off the high street’

