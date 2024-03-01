Aberdeen predicted line-up against St Mirren as Dons head to Paisley in search of much-needed win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen predicted line-up against St Mirren as Dons head to Paisley in search of much-needed win

Our resident Dons experts have their say on how the Reds are likely to line-up on Saturday afternoon.

Luis 'Duk' Lopes with Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Luis 'Duk' Lopes with Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock. Image: Shutterstock.
By Danny Law

There has been no new-manager bounce since Neil Warnock arrived at Pittodrie.

Two points from a possible 15 since he was named interim manager has left the Dons ninth in the Scottish Premiership.

They head to Paisley to face St Mirren tomorrow only four points above Ross County who occupy the dreaded relegation play-off spot.

But if your glass is more of the half-full variety then the Dons are a mere five points behind sixth-place Dundee with six games to go before the split.

Either way, a victory against St Mirren would go a long way to lifting the mood and easing the tension as the Dons enter the final stages of a turbulent campaign.

Warnock made four changes for the visit of St Johnstone with Angus MacDonald, Jonny Hayes, Jack Milne and Leighton Clarkson returning to the line-up as the Dons reverted to a three-man defence.

But after a morale-sapping 2-0 loss against the Perth Saints – how will the Dons line up this weekend?

We asked our resident Dons experts Sean Wallace, Paul Third and Ryan Cryle to predict Neil Warnock’s starting XI against St Mirren. Will any of them get all 11 correct?

Aberdeen Interim manager Neil Warnock during the 2-2 draw with Hibs. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock is looking for his first league win as Dons boss. Image: SNS.

A first start for new signing Hoilett?

Sean Wallace: Neil Warnock has to go for a back four in an attempt to tighten up a leaky defence.

He has to make a change at centre-back with no clean sheets in nine Premiership games.

Despite being hooked at half-time Richard Jensen retains his place primarily because there is no other natural left-sided centre back. Jack Milne comes in to add physicality and height.

Aberdeen players in action during a game against Hibernian FC
Junior Hoilett in action on his debut in the 2-2 draw with Hibs. Image: SNS

Jack MacKenzie will start at left-back if fit, otherwise I expect Jonny Hayes will be given the nod.

Warnock signed Junior Hoilett and surely must start him.

He will take Killian Phillips in to bring more energy and bite to midfield alongside Graeme Shinnie with Ester Sokler partnering Bojan Miovski in attack.

Aberdeen (4-4-2): Roos; Devlin, Milne, Jensen, MacKenzie; McGrath, Phillips, Shinnie, Hoilett; Miovski, Sokler.

Three or four at the back?

Paul Third:  Like Sean, I expect a back four to start the game and a two-man buffer to offer more protection in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Richard Jensen was substituted at the break against St Johnstone in what was a tactical move from Neil Warnock and I wonder if that is a sign the manager is ready to try something else.

At this point it feels as if there is an element of throwing everything you have at the wall at seeing what sticks, but who can blame the Dons boss at this point?

Jack MacKenzie is a doubt after picking up a hip injury against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

Experience will count as much as form at this point and with Jack MacKenzie suffering a hip injury in midweek I expect Jonny Hayes to keep his place as James McGarry is just back in the fold after injury.

With so much focus on defensive fragility the lack of cutting edge should not be ignored and I have a funny feeling Warnock may be tempted to give Junior Hoilett, having had three cameos to build-up his fitness, his first start.

St Mirren away is a tough fixture and experience is needed for this one.

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1): Roos; Devlin, Gartenmann, MacDonald, Hayes; Barron, Shinnie; Hoilett, McGrath, Duk; Miovski.

Barron and Clarkson to make way?

Ryan Cryle: St Mirren played a 4-3-3 against Ross County in midweek, so I expect Neil Warnock will match up against them.

He will go back to a four. Full-backs are obvious, I think, and in an ideal world he may have wanted to change Stefan Gartenmann and Richard Jensen, but there’s no obvious left centre-back replacement so only the former drops out.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson looks dejected at full time after losing 2-0 to Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Will Leighton Clarkson start against St Mirren? Image: SNS.

Warnock mentioned he was disappointed with the performance of some of his players against St Johnstone. I was trying to work out who that was – but it wouldn’t have been Graeme Shinnie, so he keeps his place.

Surely Jamie McGrath stays somewhere in the team, so I am predicting that Connor Barron and Leighton Clarkson will drop to the bench.

Killian Phillips and Junior Hoilett have to start eventually, while Duk may return to bolster the attack.

Aberdeen (4-3-3): Roos; Devlin, MacDonald, Jensen, Mackenzie; Shinnie, Phillips, McGrath; Duk, Miovski, Hoilett.

Joe Harper: This is worst Aberdeen team I’ve seen – and I’m terrified over relegation battle

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women celebrate with Eva Thomson after she scored against Glasgow City.
Clint Lancaster says Aberdeen Women head into Glasgow City clash with 'nothing to lose'
Aberdeen Interim manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Joe Harper: This is worst Aberdeen team I've seen - and I'm terrified over…
2
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald was dejected after the 2-0 defeat to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Angus MacDonald calls on senior Aberdeen players to lead Dons' recovery
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 defeat to St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock dismisses prospect of new faces arriving
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock after Wednesday night's 2-0 Premiership loss to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
'Immediate corrective measures' - Aberdeen fans react as St Johnstone loss intensifies relegation fears
3
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark scores from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Alarm bells ringing after Neil Warnock's 'not my kind of team'…
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 Premiership loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
'Do you see us winning another game?': Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock on soul-destroying defeat…
3
Aberdeen's Richard Jensen looks dejected as St Johnstone's Nicky Clark celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen slump to defeat as St Johnstone secure second away win of the season
2
Aberdeen's manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen must not sleepwalk into relegation play-off danger
2
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin at the clubs Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Defender Nicky Devlin admits Aberdeen are in a 'difficult position' but says there's still…