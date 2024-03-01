Rishi Sunak says no extra cash to help Aberdonians losing their Raac-riddled homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Rishi Sunak says no extra cash to help Aberdonians losing their Raac-riddled homes

Hundreds of residents in Torry are distraught after learning they must leave their homes permanently.

By Adele Merson
Owners of former council homes in Torry are being recommended to hire structural engineers to assess Raac in their properties. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Owners of former council homes in Torry are being recommended to hire structural engineers to assess Raac in their properties. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Rishi Sunak warned there will be no extra UK Government cash to help hundreds of Aberdeen residents being forced to leave Raac-ridden homes.

Aberdeen City Council broke the news that hundreds of residents in Torry must permanently move out after a behind-closed-doors meeting on Thursday morning.

It followed the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete in roof panels, known as Raac.

The local authority agreed to a £3 million programme to relocate tenants from 299 council homes “as soon as possible” due to the collapse-risk concrete.

The Scottish Government has been “approached” for cash support, but it is understood any central funding might depend on funding from Westminster.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media during a visit to Baker Hughes in Montrose, Angus. Image: PA.

The P&J asked the prime minister if extra cash will be found while he spoke to media on the first day of Scottish Tory party conference in Aberdeen.

He said it was a matter to be dealt with locally in the first instance but that the Scottish Government had received “record” funding.

But the Scottish Government’s block grant has fallen by 1.2% in real terms since 2022-23 and this week said it passed a “challenging budget requiring difficult choices”.

In a briefing to journalists, the prime minister said: “The Scottish Government has a considerable amount of resources.

“How they choose to invest and deploy them is obviously question for them.”

He later accused the SNP of focusing on the “wrong priorities” including “obsessively focusing on independence” instead of public services like the NHS and schools.

Tears and disbelief

Angry families reacted with tears and disbelief after learning they will be evacuated permanently from their homes in Balnagask.

Engineers advised the properties were “high risk”, and it is hoped many residents will be in new properties by the end of the summer.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said he knows there will be discussions taking place between Scottish ministers and Aberdeen City Council around support available.

He added: “The Scottish Government does have that highest ever block grant that any Scottish Government has had since devolution so we’ve already seen since the budget was originally presented that there has been more money available for councils.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

Read more on the Torry Raac crisis: 

