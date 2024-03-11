Aberdeen drawn against Celtic in Scottish Cup semi-finals

Aberdeen have drawn Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden.

The Dons won through the last-four via Saturday’s 3-1 quarter-final victory at home to Kilmarnock – a win overshadowed by interim boss Neil Warnock’s decision to cut short his Pittodrie tenure in the immediate aftermath.

Reds legend Jim Leighton – a four-time winner of the Scottish Cup with Aberdeen – made the draw following Hearts’ 1-0 quarter-final success at Morton.

The Jambos’ will meet Rangers in the other semi-final.

The Scottish Cup semis are scheduled to take place on the weekend of Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21.

Aberdeen’s tie is likely to be played on the Saturday, should Rangers remain in Europe beyond this week’s return Europa League round-of-16 clash with Benfica, where they are ahead after the first leg.

The two-legged quarter-finals of that competition are set to conclude the same week as the Scottish Cup semis are played, meaning Rangers v Hearts would surely be played on the Sunday.