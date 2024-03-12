Shetland fans rejoice! Two new series of BBC’s hit crime show announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Shetland fans rejoice! Two new series of BBC’s hit crime show announced

Filming will start later this month on the Shetland Isles and across Scotland on series nine and ten.

By Shanay Taylor
Ashley Jensen will reprise her role as DI Ruth Calder. Image: BBC.
BBC has announced that two new series of the hit drama show, Shetland, have been commissioned.

Filming for the ninth series of the fan favourite will begin this month in locations on the Shetland Isles and across Scotland, with a tenth series to follow.

As the eighth instalment of the murder mystery series – which aired back in November – ended, speculation was rife about whether Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell would reprise their roles.

The pair, who play Detectives Ruth Calder and Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh, said they are “thrilled” to be returning for filming in 2024 and 2025.

Ashley added: “The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue.

“The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to. I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon.”

Ashley Jensen and Alison O’ Donnell will be on location again in 2024 and 2025. Image: BBC

Shetland’s loyal fanbase is a “dream come true”

Alison shared how “proud” she is of the journey the show, based on the novels by best-selling author Ann Cleeves, has been on.

She said: “I could not be happier that Shetland is returning for two more series and am so excited to get started.

“I’m really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways.

“That we have managed to grow such a loyal and supportive viewership is a dream come true.”

The new series will also see the return of regulars Steven Robertson (Sandy), Lewis Howden (Billy) and Anne Kidd (Cora).

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama says: “It’s a joy to bring Shetland back for not one, but two new series, further strengthening the BBC’s commitment to this hugely successful Scottish drama that’s loved by fans across the UK and around the world.

“Ashley and Alison’s partnership has taken Shetland from strength to strength and into new exciting territory, which combined with Paul Logue’s captivating scripts will mean there’s plenty more in store as we head back to the Isles.”

In Scotland, Shetland was the second biggest drama of 2023 across all channels and streamers, behind Happy Valley – averaging 7 million viewers across its run.

Shots from an earlier season of the hit BBC show

