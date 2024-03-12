Shetland fans rejoice! Two new series of BBC’s hit crime show announced

BBC has announced that two new series of the hit drama show, Shetland, have been commissioned.

Filming for the ninth series of the fan favourite will begin this month in locations on the Shetland Isles and across Scotland, with a tenth series to follow.

As the eighth instalment of the murder mystery series – which aired back in November – ended, speculation was rife about whether Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell would reprise their roles.

The pair, who play Detectives Ruth Calder and Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh, said they are “thrilled” to be returning for filming in 2024 and 2025.

Ashley added: “The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue.

“The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to. I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon.”

Shetland’s loyal fanbase is a “dream come true”

Alison shared how “proud” she is of the journey the show, based on the novels by best-selling author Ann Cleeves, has been on.

She said: “I could not be happier that Shetland is returning for two more series and am so excited to get started.

“I’m really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways.

“That we have managed to grow such a loyal and supportive viewership is a dream come true.”

The new series will also see the return of regulars Steven Robertson (Sandy), Lewis Howden (Billy) and Anne Kidd (Cora).

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama says: “It’s a joy to bring Shetland back for not one, but two new series, further strengthening the BBC’s commitment to this hugely successful Scottish drama that’s loved by fans across the UK and around the world.

“Ashley and Alison’s partnership has taken Shetland from strength to strength and into new exciting territory, which combined with Paul Logue’s captivating scripts will mean there’s plenty more in store as we head back to the Isles.”

In Scotland, Shetland was the second biggest drama of 2023 across all channels and streamers, behind Happy Valley – averaging 7 million viewers across its run.