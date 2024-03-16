Interim Aberdeen boss Peter Leven demands win at Motherwell kickstarts climb up Premiership table

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven has called for the end of a damaging league winless run to be the catalyst to kill off the threat of relegation.

The Dons beat Motherwell 1-0 at Fi Park to end an 11 game winless run in the Premiership.

A first half volley from Leighton Clarkson saved the Dons suffering the ignominy of matching the longest league winless run in the club’s 121 year history.

That unwanted record of 12 league games without a win was set in 1995.

Leven is in interim charge whilst the Pittodrie hierarchy work on recruiting a new permanent manager.

The Dons board aim to appoint a new manager during the upcoming international break – and if they do Leven will hand over a winning team to the new boss.

However Leven confirmed he has not yet been informed by the Dons board if the win at Motherwell will be his last as interim boss.

Leven said: “We have to keep climbing the table and start getting three points every game.

“It was a relief (to win) but the boys performed well and we were glad to get a clean sheet as well.

“They battled but they also played as well.

“I said to them before the game that our best chance if we are going to get the win is if we play football and play to our strengths.”

‘It is about what Aberdeen can do’

Victory at Fir Park was a much needed boost for an Aberdeen side low on confidence and jumped them from 10th to ninth in the table.

But it did little to alleviate the threat of being dragged into a relegation battle due to Ross County’s shock defeat of Hearts.

The Staggies, who currently occupy the relegation play-off spot, beat third placed Hearts 2-1 in Dingwall.

Aberdeen remain three points ahead of Ross County.

Asked if Ross County’s result took some sheen off the win, Leven said: “We can’t affect anything that is going on.

“We can only control what we can do.

“It is about what Aberdeen can do and getting three points was massive.

“I was impressed with the way we played and that the players were brave.

“They didn’t panic and we controlled the game at times.

“The way we defended was also good as it was massive to get a clean sheet.”

The Dons’ next fixture is a clash of huge significance against the Staggies on March 30 at Pittodrie after the international break.

Asked if he had any confirmation if the win at Motherwell will be his last game as interim boss, Leven said: “No. Not yet.”

Clarkson fires Aberdeen ahead

There was one change to the starting XI that lost 1-0 at Dundee on Wednesday with Clarkson coming in for Kilian Phillips who dropped to the bench.

Aberdeen made an inauspicious start when Junior Hoilett was booked for simulation after going down in the penalty area after only 52 seconds.

The Dons threatened in the fifth minute when Bojan Miovski scooped a lobbed shot wide from 12 yards.

Aberdeen suffered a setback when right back Nicky Devlin was forced off injured in the 21st minute following a collision with Bevis Mugabe to be replaced by Jack Milne.

The Dons deservedly went ahead in the 25th minute when Miovski’s vicious drive cracked off the left-hand post.

Clarkson pounced on the rebound to fire home a clinical right footed volley from 15 yards.

Motherwell had a goal disallowed in the 37th minute when Lennon Miller fired in at the back post.

However the goal, which took a deflection off Angus MacDonald to go in, was chalked off for handball following a VAR review.

The ball marginally brushed the forearm of Theo Bair before it dropped to Miller.

It was a let off for the Dons.

Aberdeen end winless run in league

Aberdeen threatened in the 59th minute when McGrath delivered a searching cross on the run from the right wing.

Under pressure, Miovski headed over from 10 yards.

In the 64th minute Kelle Roos got down well to smother a low 15 yard Blair Spittal shot.

Keeper Roos was forced into two quick fire saves at his near post in the 75th minute as he blocked Theo Baird’s 12 yard drive.

The ball cannoned out to Baird who shot. And Roos again saved.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 7; Devlin 3 (Milne 21), Gartenmann 7, MacDonald 7, MacKenzie 7; Barron 7, Shinnie 7; McGrath 7, Clarkson 7 (Phillips 80), Hoilett 7 (Polvara 80), Miovski 7 (Sokler 88)

Subs not used: Doohan, Jensen, Duk, McGarry, Duncan

MOTHERWELL (3-4-2-1): Kelly 6; Casey 6, Mugabi 4 (Gent 46), Blaney 5 (Devine 62); O’Donnell 7, Miller 7 (Wells 82), Spittal 6, McGinn 7; Nicholson 4 (Halliday 46), Vale 6 (Ferrie 74) ; Bair 6

Subs not used: Oxborough, Zdravkovski, Shaw, Ebiye

Referee: Willie Collum

Attendance: 5,659 (1,097 Aberdeen supporters)

Man-of-the-match: Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen)