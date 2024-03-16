Interim Aberdeen boss Peter Leven demands win at Motherwell kickstarts climb up Premiership table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Interim Aberdeen boss Peter Leven demands win at Motherwell kickstarts climb up Premiership table

Aberdeen end an 11 game Premiership streak without victory when beating Motherwell 1-0 to avoid the ignominy of equaling the club's longest run without a league win

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven has called for the end of a damaging league winless run to be the catalyst to kill off the threat of relegation.

The Dons beat Motherwell 1-0 at Fi Park to end an 11 game winless run in the Premiership.

A first half volley from Leighton Clarkson saved the Dons suffering the ignominy of matching the longest league winless run in the club’s 121 year history.

That unwanted record of 12 league games without a win was set in 1995.

Leven is in interim charge whilst the Pittodrie hierarchy work on recruiting a new permanent manager.

The Dons board aim to appoint a new manager during the upcoming international break – and if they do Leven will hand over a winning team to the new boss.

However Leven confirmed he has not yet been informed by the Dons board if the win at Motherwell will be his last as interim boss.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates with Bojan Miovski after making it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates with Bojan Miovski after making it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Leven said: “We have to keep climbing the table and start getting three points every game.

“It was a relief (to win) but the boys performed well and we were glad to get a clean sheet as well.

“They battled but they also played as well.

“I said to them before the game that our best chance if we are going to get the win is if we play football and play to our strengths.”

Aberdeen's Jack Milne and Jamie McGrath in action during a cinch Premiership match against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Jack Milne and Jamie McGrath in action during a cinch Premiership match against Motherwell. Image: SNS

‘It is about what Aberdeen can do’

Victory at Fir Park was a much needed boost for an Aberdeen side low on confidence and jumped them from 10th to ninth in the table.

But it did little to alleviate the threat of being dragged into a relegation battle due to Ross County’s shock defeat of Hearts.

The Staggies, who currently occupy the relegation play-off spot, beat third placed Hearts 2-1 in Dingwall.

Aberdeen remain three points ahead of Ross County.

Motherwell's Dan Casey's shot is blocked against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Motherwell’s Dan Casey’s shot is blocked against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Asked if Ross County’s result took some sheen off the win, Leven said: “We can’t affect anything that is going on.

“We can only control what we can do.

“It is about what Aberdeen can do and getting three points was massive.

“I was impressed with the way we played and that the players were brave.

“They didn’t panic and we controlled the game at times.

“The way we defended was also good as it was massive to get a clean sheet.”

The Dons’ next fixture is a clash of huge significance against the Staggies on March 30 at Pittodrie after the international break.

Asked if he had any confirmation if the win at Motherwell will be his last game as interim boss, Leven said: “No. Not yet.”

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during the Premiership match against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during the Premiership match against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Clarkson fires Aberdeen ahead

There was one change to the starting XI that lost 1-0 at Dundee on Wednesday with Clarkson coming in for Kilian Phillips who dropped to the bench.

Aberdeen made an inauspicious start when Junior Hoilett was booked for simulation after going down in the penalty area after only 52 seconds.

Referee Willie Collum books Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett for simulation against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Referee Willie Collum books Aberdeen’s Junior Hoilett for simulation against Motherwell. Image: SNS

The Dons threatened in the fifth minute when Bojan Miovski scooped a lobbed shot wide from 12 yards.

Aberdeen suffered a setback when right back Nicky Devlin was forced off injured in the 21st minute following a collision with Bevis Mugabe to be replaced by Jack Milne.

The Dons deservedly went ahead in the 25th minute when Miovski’s vicious drive cracked off the left-hand post.

Clarkson pounced on the rebound to fire home a clinical right footed volley from 15 yards.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 1- 0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 1- 0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Motherwell had a goal disallowed in the 37th minute when Lennon Miller fired in at the back post.

However the goal, which took a deflection off Angus MacDonald to go  in, was chalked off for handball following a VAR review.

The ball marginally brushed the forearm of Theo Bair before it dropped to Miller.

It was a let off for the Dons.

Aberdeen end winless run in league

Aberdeen threatened in the 59th minute when McGrath delivered a searching cross on the run from the right wing.

Under pressure, Miovski headed over from 10 yards.

In the 64th minute Kelle Roos got down well to smother a low 15 yard Blair Spittal shot.

Aberdeen fans during a cinch Premiership match at Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fans during a cinch Premiership match at Motherwell. Image: SNS

Keeper Roos was forced into two quick fire saves at his near post in the 75th minute as he blocked Theo Baird’s 12 yard drive.

The ball cannoned out to Baird who shot. And Roos again saved.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 7; Devlin 3 (Milne 21), Gartenmann 7, MacDonald 7, MacKenzie 7; Barron 7, Shinnie 7; McGrath 7, Clarkson 7 (Phillips 80), Hoilett 7 (Polvara 80), Miovski 7 (Sokler 88)

Subs not used: Doohan, Jensen, Duk, McGarry, Duncan

MOTHERWELL (3-4-2-1): Kelly 6; Casey 6, Mugabi 4 (Gent 46), Blaney 5 (Devine 62); O’Donnell 7, Miller 7 (Wells 82), Spittal 6, McGinn 7; Nicholson 4 (Halliday 46), Vale 6 (Ferrie 74) ; Bair 6

Subs not used: Oxborough,  Zdravkovski, Shaw,  Ebiye

Referee: Willie Collum

Attendance: 5,659 (1,097 Aberdeen supporters)

Man-of-the-match: Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen)

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen could pay ultimate relegation price for lack of leadership
5
Stefan Gartenmann and Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen FC look dejected at the end of the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven gives Dons players some 'home truths' following Dundee defeat
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin challenges for the ball with Curtis Main of Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
EVERY Aberdeen player now fighting for their Pittodrie future, admits Nicky Devlin
Stefan Gartenmann and Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen FC look dejected at the end of the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Rachel Corsie: Aberdeen can escape relegation battle if the club, players and fans stick…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster watches his side during a SWPL fixture.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster lays out post-split ambitions ahead of Spartans clash
Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.
Who is Aberdeen-linked Jimmy Thelin? Expert takes us inside manager's Elfsborg revolution
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts. Image: SNS
Motherwell v Aberdeen talking points and Dons' predicted line-up
Stefan Gartenmann and Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen FC look dejected at the end of the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Joe Harper: Aberdeen fans must show spirit of '95 in what is now battle…
3
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill.
Aberdeen new manager latest: Michael O'Neill addresses Pittodrie job link
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14388030fa) Stefan Gartenmann (6) of Aberdeen looks dejected at the end of the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Aberdeen at Dens Park, Dundee Dundee v Aberdeen, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 13-03-2024 - 13 Mar 2024
Stefan Gartenmann: Aberdeen fans are right, we have let the club down

Conversation