Orange Order launches Stonehaven lodge after procession ban is upheld

The Orange Order's appeal was heard in court on Friday.

By Ellie Milne
Police van and Orange Order members outside Stonehaven Town Hall
Police patrols were increased as the Orange Order arrived in Stonehaven. Pictured is members of the Pride of the Rock Dumbarton band outside the town hall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Members of the Orange Order have gathered in Stonehaven for the launch of a new lodge.

The inaugural meeting of the Dunnottar Martyrs Memorial LOL 1685 was held at Stonehaven Town Hall on Saturday.

The event went ahead despite an Orange Walk through the town being banned earlier this month.

Man looking out window of Stonehaven Town Hall
Members were spotted looking out the windows of the Town Hall onto the street below. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee unanimously agreed to prohibit the proposed procession following a three-hour long meeting on March 5.

Councillors cited the Orange Order’s presence in the Aberdeenshire town creating “anxiety” among residents and putting undue strain on police.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland appealed the decision, however, Sherriff Ian Miller upheld the ban at Aberdeen Sherriff Court on Friday afternoon.

Police officers on patrol in Stonehaven
Police patrols were increased in Stonehaven while the Orange Lodge was meeting. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

David Walters, executive officer of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, said he did not expect the outcome described the ban as “extremely disappointing.”

He also confirmed plans for their opening event would still go ahead – with many members turning out to mark the occasion on Saturday.

Official launch of Orange Lodge in Stonehaven

Two men in suits holding poppy wreath
David Walters, left, was one of the members who went by car to Dunnottar Church to lay a wreath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Many Orange Order members donned their suits and ties to officially open the new lodge in Stonehaven.

It is understood around 40 people from the town and surrounding areas will be part of the Dunnottar Martyrs Memorial LOL 1685.

Among those in attendance were Mr Walters, William Henry and James McLean who have represented the Orange Order at recent council and court appearances.

William Henry
William Henry, who submitted the original notice for the march, attended the event on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

All in attendance stayed in and around the town hall throughout the day, mainly seen looking out the first-floor windows or gathering outside the side entrance.

Photos shared online show a banner the members put on display inside for the launch, featuring an image of Dunnottar Castle.

The police presence in Stonehaven was increased with officers surrounding the hall entrance, and carrying out a number of patrols in vehicles and by foot.

Officers outside Stonehaven Town Hall
Officers outside Stonehaven Town Hall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

More than 20 local businesses decided to close their doors in case of any “potential trouble” and to send a “clear message” from the community.

Despite this, many people were still walking around the streets with some gathering to see what was going on at the town hall.

Band travel north despite march ban

Pride of the Rock Dumbarton band members arrive at Town Hall
Members of the Pride of the Rock Dumbarton band arriving at Stonehaven Town Hall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

As members were not able to take part in their planned 200-strong flute march up to Dunnottar Church, select members instead took a short car journey to lay poppy wreaths at the Covenanter’s Stone.

The Pride of the Rock band from Dumbarton also travelled north for the event arriving in a coach in the afternoon.

They were greeted by Orange Order members and seen heading into the hall with their uniforms and drums.

Orange Order leader stunned that procession ban was not overturned – and claims campaign against group is ‘hate crime’

