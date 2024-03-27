Former Aberdeen defender Brian Irvine looking for more continuity at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen defender Brian Irvine looking for more continuity at Pittodrie

Cup final hero hoping Dons can change the pattern of short-term managers at the club.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann, left, and Ross County's Yan Dhanda
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann, left, and Ross County's Yan Dhanda when the sides last met at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Former Aberdeen defender Brian Irvine believes restoring continuity is the Dons’ route back to success.

The search for a new Aberdeen manager continues with the club’s hopes of having a new boss in place before the end of the international break passing without an appointment being made.

With three managers having come and gone since Derek McInnes departed in 2021, Irvine, who scored the winning penalty in the shootout in the 1990 Scottish Cup final, believes a period of stability is required.

He said: “You’ve got to go back to the McInnes days for when continuity was there.

“When you look at that period the improvement was there and the continuity at the time was a big reason for that.

“(Interim manager) Peter Leven is getting a response from the players but he is not in the running for the job.

“Given what happened with (former boss) Barry Robson it makes sense as the club won’t want to risk a repeat of what has happened this season happening again 12 months from now.

“There’s a fine line between being successful and you don’t know whether a new manager or an experienced manager is going to be a success until they are in the job.

“But it seems clear continuity is what the club needs.”

Home form favours the Dons

Former Ross County and Aberdeen player Brian Irvine
Former Ross County and Aberdeen player Brian Irvine. Image: SNS

The process continues as the Dons prepare for a vital Premiership game against Ross County at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen hold a three-point lead on the Staggies, who are in 11th place, and Irvine believes home advantage could determine the outcome.

He said: “The ball is in Aberdeen’s court. They are three points clear of County and are at home.

“I’ve always looked at them as too big a club to be dragged into this position and I still feel Aberdeen are favourites to get a result.

“Don Cowie has done well and County are capable but most of their points have come at home which is why I’d be confident Aberdeen can get a result.

“If both teams play to their full potential you would take Aberdeen to come out on top.

“But it’s new ground for Aberdeen, certainly in recent years, and how they handle it all is key.”

Staggies will look to draw on survival success of last season

Irvine was part of the Dons side which stayed in the top flight after beating Dunfermline in a play-off in 1995.

But relegation concerns have not been an issue at Pittodrie in recent years.

In contrast County beat Partick Thistle to secure their Premiership status a year ago and Irvine believes the experience will have the Staggies well prepared for the final eight games of the campaign.

He said: “County have good experience of this situation and having beaten Partick in the play-offs last season they will feel calm in this situation.

“The close call last year will stand them in good stead.

Jack Baldwin celebrates Ross County’s epic play-off final win against Partick Thistle last season. Image: SNS

“They are not going into an unknown situation and while they know what to expect should they face the play-offs again the experience can also be a big motivator in trying to avoid going through it again.

“County will be looking at this game as a huge chance to pull Aberdeen into the fight while the Dons will see it as a chance to pull clear and start looking up the table.

“I wouldn’t use the clichéd cup final here but looking at the fixtures both teams have I can see why there could be more intensity from County to this game as they have Kilmarnock away then Rangers at home before the split.

Aberdeen go to Livingston then welcome Dundee to Pittodrie after this weekend so whatever happens they have games which look more winnable on paper.

“We’re speaking here about small percentages. Games are decided by 75% of a player’s ability and the rest is made up of how they approach games mentally.

“Although I favour Aberdeen in terms of ability the small percentages all go in Ross County’s favour for me.”

Cowie would be frontrunner if he keeps County up

While interim boss Leven is not under consideration for the vacant manager’s position at Pittodrie, Irvine believes County caretaker manager Don Cowie deserves to be in the discussion for the Staggies post should he lead his side to Premiership safety.

Irvine said: “I’ve got no insight into what the Ross County board are thinking but if Don was to keep County in the Premiership he would be a strong candidate to get the manager’s job for me.

“To pull Ross County to safety would surely give him a head start in the pecking order for the job.”

Sean Wallace: Aberdeen face déjà vu with ANOTHER expensive squad rebuild under another new manager

