Former Aberdeen defender Brian Irvine looking for more continuity at Pittodrie

Former Aberdeen defender Brian Irvine believes restoring continuity is the Dons’ route back to success.

The search for a new Aberdeen manager continues with the club’s hopes of having a new boss in place before the end of the international break passing without an appointment being made.

With three managers having come and gone since Derek McInnes departed in 2021, Irvine, who scored the winning penalty in the shootout in the 1990 Scottish Cup final, believes a period of stability is required.

He said: “You’ve got to go back to the McInnes days for when continuity was there.

“When you look at that period the improvement was there and the continuity at the time was a big reason for that.

“(Interim manager) Peter Leven is getting a response from the players but he is not in the running for the job.

“Given what happened with (former boss) Barry Robson it makes sense as the club won’t want to risk a repeat of what has happened this season happening again 12 months from now.

“There’s a fine line between being successful and you don’t know whether a new manager or an experienced manager is going to be a success until they are in the job.

“But it seems clear continuity is what the club needs.”

Home form favours the Dons

The process continues as the Dons prepare for a vital Premiership game against Ross County at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen hold a three-point lead on the Staggies, who are in 11th place, and Irvine believes home advantage could determine the outcome.

He said: “The ball is in Aberdeen’s court. They are three points clear of County and are at home.

“I’ve always looked at them as too big a club to be dragged into this position and I still feel Aberdeen are favourites to get a result.

“Don Cowie has done well and County are capable but most of their points have come at home which is why I’d be confident Aberdeen can get a result.

“If both teams play to their full potential you would take Aberdeen to come out on top.

“But it’s new ground for Aberdeen, certainly in recent years, and how they handle it all is key.”

Staggies will look to draw on survival success of last season

Irvine was part of the Dons side which stayed in the top flight after beating Dunfermline in a play-off in 1995.

But relegation concerns have not been an issue at Pittodrie in recent years.

In contrast County beat Partick Thistle to secure their Premiership status a year ago and Irvine believes the experience will have the Staggies well prepared for the final eight games of the campaign.

He said: “County have good experience of this situation and having beaten Partick in the play-offs last season they will feel calm in this situation.

“The close call last year will stand them in good stead.

“They are not going into an unknown situation and while they know what to expect should they face the play-offs again the experience can also be a big motivator in trying to avoid going through it again.

“County will be looking at this game as a huge chance to pull Aberdeen into the fight while the Dons will see it as a chance to pull clear and start looking up the table.

“I wouldn’t use the clichéd cup final here but looking at the fixtures both teams have I can see why there could be more intensity from County to this game as they have Kilmarnock away then Rangers at home before the split.

“Aberdeen go to Livingston then welcome Dundee to Pittodrie after this weekend so whatever happens they have games which look more winnable on paper.

“We’re speaking here about small percentages. Games are decided by 75% of a player’s ability and the rest is made up of how they approach games mentally.

“Although I favour Aberdeen in terms of ability the small percentages all go in Ross County’s favour for me.”

Cowie would be frontrunner if he keeps County up

While interim boss Leven is not under consideration for the vacant manager’s position at Pittodrie, Irvine believes County caretaker manager Don Cowie deserves to be in the discussion for the Staggies post should he lead his side to Premiership safety.

Irvine said: “I’ve got no insight into what the Ross County board are thinking but if Don was to keep County in the Premiership he would be a strong candidate to get the manager’s job for me.

“To pull Ross County to safety would surely give him a head start in the pecking order for the job.”