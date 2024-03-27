Sean Wallace: Aberdeen face déjà vu with ANOTHER expensive squad rebuild under another new manager

Aberdeen’s new manager will oversee another summer squad rebuild, but most likely without European group stage cash to bankroll it.

It is inevitable the new boss, when eventually appointed, will reconstruct the squad during the summer transfer window.

The new boss will want to build his own team to play to his preferred style, formation and deliver on his football philosophy.

And after woefully underperforming in the Premiership this season would the new manager have faith in the majority of the current squad?

I doubt it, which is why I anticipate another extensive and expensive summer squad reconstruction.

Which will be a fourth successive summer rebuild by a fourth different manager.

The damaging and chaotic lack of continuity is rewinding the Dons back to square one ahead of every new season.

Former manager Barry Robson stated in October last year there would be no more comprehensive summer rebuilds.

On rebuilding each year, Robson said: “You can’t do that.”

And he was right.

However following Robson’s dismissal on January 31 another reconstruction is inevitable as a new manager builds his own squad.

Aberdeen secured 11 new signings (three of them loans) in summer 2021 under Stephen Glass with six players exiting.

The following summer there were again 11 new signings (three loans) under Jim Goodwin with eight leaving.

And last summer Robson made 13 signings (three loans) with 14 exiting Pittodrie.

That rebuild under Robson was bankrolled by the the cash bonus of around £5million secured via qualification for the group stages in Europe.

It seems more than likely Aberdeen will go into this summer’s transfer window without the windfall of a Euro payout.

European group stage qualification can still be secured by winning the Scottish Cup.

Given the Dons, who face Celtic in the semi-final, have not won that trophy since 1990 ending that drought appears a forlorn hope.

Particularly when their atrocious Premiership form is also taken into account.

A manager needs more than a year to build a squad that can deliver consistent success.

It also requires patience and the courage from the board of directors to hold their nerve in a long term project under a manager.

It also requires a successful recruitment policy with more hit than miss signings.

None of those have been in play at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have been trapped in a damaging Groundhog Day in the previous three years repeating the same mistakes.

Sack a manager at the end of the January transfer window, appoint a replacement who oversees a summer rebuild, then sack him after the next winter window.

And repeat.

Robson was sacked by the Dons on January 31 this year yet the Dons’ board have still to appoint a permanent replacement.

The disastrous interim tenure of Neil Warn0ck ended after just 33 days when he stepped down after the 3-1 Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock on March 9.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows said the club aimed to appoint a permanent manager during the international break.

The window to deliver within that timeline has narrowed to an extent it should be Peter Leven in the dugout for Saturday’s key clash against Ross County.

If Aberdeen appoint a new boss before that game there will be too little time for him to work with the team ahead of such a pivotal match.

Interim boss Leven has been training the squad for the last two weeks in preparation for the Ross County game.

With only three days remaining until that must-win match continuity is needed, not disruption, and Leven brings that.

If Aberdeen do not appoint a new manager before the Ross County game they must explain to the supporters why.

Aberdeen set the international break timeline and if they fail to meet it fans cannot be kept in the dark.

Pape Gueye on the scoresheet…again

Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye was on the scoresheet again for Norwegian club Kristiansund Ballklubb at the weekend.

Gueye netted in a 1-1 friendly draw with Aalesund on Sunday.

That is two goals in three pre-season matches for Gueye who is on loan at the Norwegian top flight side until July.

Aberdeen made a significant six-figure investment, understood to be £500,000, when signing Gueye from Belgian top-flight outfit KV Kortrijk last summer.

Williamsen➡️Alte➡️Guèye!⚽️

Pape Habib Guèye scorer KBKs mål mot Aalesund etter fint lagspill på høyresiden👏#kbk #kristiansund #eliteserien pic.twitter.com/a8xFbSevnV — Kristiansund BK (@KristiansundBK) March 24, 2024

However there has been minimum payback from that investment so far as Gueye started just once for the Dons before being sent on loan.

That sole start came in the Europa Conference League group clash against HJK Helsinki in Finland.

And he was replaced at half-time.

Gueye also has made six substitute appearances for Aberdeen this season, which all came under former manager Barry Robson.

The striker is contracted to Pittodrie until the summer of 2026.

The Norwegian league begins this weekend and if Gueye can deliver goals at Kristiansund Ballklubb it could force him into the new Aberdeen boss’ plans.

Miovski regains scoring touch

Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski finally ended his scoring drought when netting for North Macedonia in a 1-1 draw with Moldova on Friday.

Miovski had failed to score in eight Aberdeen games prior to meeting up with his national team.

🎙️ "That is a gorgeous finish!"@AberdeenFC's Bojan Miovski with a fine goal for North Macedonia 😮‍💨🇲🇰 pic.twitter.com/5ybLVQiUz8 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 22, 2024

It is Miovski’s longest scoring drought during his time at Pittodrie.

Netting for his country is a timely return to scoring form ahead of Saturday’s crunch Premiership showdown with Ross County.