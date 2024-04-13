Interim boss Peter Leven says Aberdeen will head to Hampden full of belief

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven insists his side will go to Hampden next weekend believing they can beat Celtic and reach the Scottish Cup final.

The Dons shared the spoils with Dundee at Pittodrie in a goalless draw with the point securing a top-six finish for the Dark Blues.

Aberdeen’s place in the bottom six was confirmed last weekend but having guided the team to a four-match unbeaten run interim boss Leven says belief is not in short supply as the Dons head for for the National Stadium.

He said: “Any time you play the Old Firm you have got to keep it tight at the back. We’ll work at it this week.

“The pressure is always on us. We’re Aberdeen and we have to go there and believe we’re going to win. That’s what I’ll be telling the players this week.

“We’ve been there this season and we’re looking to get to a final.

“We’ll go there with a game plan. It’s a one-off game and a chance to get to a final and we’ll believe we can win the game.”

‘Clean sheet is a positive’

The swirling conditions made for a difficult afternoon for both sides and Leven was left to rue his side not making the most of their first half dominance.

He said: “It was the biggest game of two halves I’ve seen.

“I thought we were really good in the first half and I turned to our bench and said we need to score when we’re on top.

“That was what let us down. We caused them problems and they had to change shape and personnel but we had to score in the first half.

“At Livi we lacked a wee bit too but I thought we were good overall in terms of tempo and the intensity we played at but in front of goal we are a wee bit shy.

“I think the wind helped us in the first half and went against us in the second half when they put us under more pressure.

“The clean sheet is a positive and it’s another point. I always say if you can’t win the game make sure you don’t lose.”

First half featured more cautions than chances

Both sides had something to play for and it showed in commitment if not clear-cut chances in the first half.

Duk was involved in most of the key incidents for Aberdeen as his presence seemed to spark panic in the Dundee ranks.

In a remarkably ill-disciplined opening three Dark Blues players – Antonio Portales, Dara Costelloe and Jordan McGhee – were all booked for fouling the Cape Verde international.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie became the first home player to be cautioned for pulling Costelloe back but he was quickly joined in having his name taken as Nick Walsh cautioned Dundee boss Tony Docherty for urging the official to take action.

What chances were created were easily saved by the respective goalkeepers.

Leighton Clarkson saw his curling free kick tipped over the crossbar by Dark Blues goalkeeper Jon McCracken.

Aberdeen’s best chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to Clarkson again in the 13th minute.

Bojan Miovski broke clear and took the ball past McCracken before cutting the ball back for his team-mate but the midfielder failed to hit the target.

Dundee’s best chance fell to Lyall Cameron who had been sent through on goal by Luke McCowan but Dons goalkeeper Kelle Roos blocked his effort.

Little change in second half

The second half continued in the same vein with the visitors firing various long range efforts off-target while Duk struck the side netting for the Dons.

Dundee’s need became desperate as news filtered through of Hibernian taking the lead at Motherwell, and Angus MacDonald made a terrific block to prevent Cameron from putting the visitors ahead in the 70th minute.

Dundee did have the ball in the back of the net in the 77th minute through substitute Curtis Main but the goal was not given as Amadou Bakayoko was offside in the build-up.

As the Dark Blues committed more men forward Aberdeen almost won it in the 89th minute but Duk saw his header from Ryan Duncan’s cross saved on the line by McCracken.

News then filtered through of a late leveller for Well against the Hibees which meant a point was enough for Dundee at Pittodrie, and they saw out the eight minutes of added time to secure it.

A frustrating afternoon for the home side was compounded by the late dismissal of Shinnie for a second yellow for a late challenge on substitute Malachi Boateng.

Teams

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1) – Roos 6, Devlin 6, MacDonald 7, Gartenmann 6, MacKenzie 6, Barron (Polvara 73) 6, Shinnie, McGrath 6, Clarkson (Duncan 73), Duk 7, Miovski 6. Subs not used – Doohan, Jensen, McGarry. Phillips, Sokler, Milne, Hoilett.

Dundee (3-5-2) – McCracken 6, Portales 6, Shaughnessy 7, Donnelly (Dodgson 90) 6, McGhee 6, Cameron 7, Sylla (Boateng 46) 5, McCowan 7, Costelloe (Main 75) 6, Tiffoney (Mellon 85) 6, Bakayoko (Lamie 90) 5. Subs not used – Sharp, Astley, Robinson, Robertson.

Referee – Nick Walsh 7

Attendance – 17,176.

Man of the match – Duk.