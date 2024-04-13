Interim boss Peter Leven says Aberdeen will head to Hampden full of belief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Interim boss Peter Leven says Aberdeen will head to Hampden full of belief

Dons heading for Scottish Cup semi-final on four-game unbeaten run following goalless draw with Dundee at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (L) and Dundee's Jordan McGhee in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (L) and Dundee's Jordan McGhee in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven insists his side will go to Hampden next weekend believing they can beat Celtic and reach the Scottish Cup final.

The Dons shared the spoils with Dundee at Pittodrie in a goalless draw with the point securing a top-six finish for the Dark Blues.

Aberdeen’s place in the bottom six was confirmed last weekend but having guided the team to a four-match unbeaten run interim boss Leven says belief is not in short supply as the Dons head for for the National Stadium.

He said: “Any time you play the Old Firm you have got to keep it tight at the back. We’ll work at it this week.

“The pressure is always on us. We’re Aberdeen and we have to go there and believe we’re going to win. That’s what I’ll be telling the players this week.

“We’ve been there this season and we’re looking to get to a final.

“We’ll go there with a game plan. It’s a one-off game and a chance to get to a final and we’ll believe we can win the game.”

‘Clean sheet is a positive’

Duk and Dundee’s Joe Shaughnessy compete for a high ball at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

The swirling conditions made for a difficult afternoon for both sides and Leven was left to rue his side not making the most of their first half dominance.

He said: “It was the biggest game of two halves I’ve seen.

“I thought we were really good in the first half and I turned to our bench and said we need to score when we’re on top.

“That was what let us down. We caused them problems and they had to change shape and personnel but we had to score in the first half.

“At Livi we lacked a wee bit too but I thought we were good overall in terms of tempo and the intensity we played at but in front of goal we are a wee bit shy.

“I think the wind helped us in the first half and went against us in the second half when they put us under more pressure.

“The clean sheet is a positive and it’s another point. I always say if you can’t win the game make sure you don’t lose.”

First half featured more cautions than chances

Aberdeen’s Duk is fouled by Dundee’s Jordan McGhee. Image: SNS

Both sides had something to play for and it showed in commitment if not clear-cut chances in the first half.

Duk was involved in most of the key incidents for Aberdeen as his presence seemed to spark panic in the Dundee ranks.

In a remarkably ill-disciplined opening three Dark Blues players – Antonio Portales, Dara Costelloe and Jordan McGhee – were all booked for fouling the Cape Verde international.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie became the first home player to be cautioned for pulling Costelloe back but he was quickly joined in having his name taken as Nick Walsh cautioned Dundee boss Tony Docherty for urging the official to take action.

What chances were created were easily saved by the respective goalkeepers.

Leighton Clarkson saw his curling free kick tipped over the crossbar by Dark Blues goalkeeper Jon McCracken.

Aberdeen’s best chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to Clarkson again in the 13th minute.

Bojan Miovski broke clear and took the ball past McCracken before cutting the ball back for his team-mate but the midfielder failed to hit the target.

Dundee’s best chance fell to Lyall Cameron who had been sent through on goal by Luke McCowan but Dons goalkeeper Kelle Roos blocked his effort.

Little change in second half

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven urges his side forward. Image: SNS

The second half continued in the same vein with the visitors firing various long range efforts off-target while Duk struck the side netting for the Dons.

Dundee’s need became desperate as news filtered through of Hibernian taking the lead at Motherwell, and Angus MacDonald made a terrific block to prevent Cameron from putting the visitors ahead in the 70th minute.

Dundee did have the ball in the back of the net in the 77th minute through substitute Curtis Main but the goal was not given as Amadou Bakayoko was offside in the build-up.

As the Dark Blues committed more men forward Aberdeen almost won it in the 89th minute but Duk saw his header from Ryan Duncan’s cross saved on the line by McCracken.

News then filtered through of a late leveller for Well against the Hibees which meant a point was enough for Dundee at Pittodrie, and they saw out the eight minutes of added time to secure it.

A frustrating afternoon for the home side was compounded by the late dismissal of Shinnie for a second yellow for a late challenge on substitute Malachi Boateng.

Graeme Shinnie (not in frame) was sent off for a second yellow challenge. Image: SNS

Teams

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1) – Roos 6, Devlin 6, MacDonald 7, Gartenmann 6, MacKenzie 6, Barron (Polvara 73) 6, Shinnie, McGrath 6, Clarkson (Duncan 73), Duk 7, Miovski 6. Subs not used – Doohan, Jensen, McGarry. Phillips, Sokler, Milne, Hoilett.

Dundee (3-5-2) – McCracken 6, Portales 6, Shaughnessy 7, Donnelly (Dodgson 90) 6, McGhee 6, Cameron 7, Sylla (Boateng 46) 5, McCowan 7, Costelloe (Main 75) 6, Tiffoney (Mellon 85) 6, Bakayoko (Lamie 90) 5. Subs not used – Sharp, Astley, Robinson, Robertson.

Referee – Nick Walsh 7

Attendance – 17,176.

Man of the match – Duk.

Conversation