Aberdeen’s post-split fixtures revealed

Aberdeen have been handed three home Premiership games after the post-split fixtures were announced.

The Dons will welcome Motherwell to Pittodrie on Saturday, April 27 before St Johnstone make their third visit to the Granite City this season on Saturday, May 4.

Peter Leven’s side will travel to Easter Road to face Hibernian on Sunday, May 12. The Dons’ game at Hibs will be played on the Sunday as Hearts are in action in Edinburgh on Saturday, May 11 against Dundee.

The Reds complete their home matches against Livingston on Wednesday, May 15.

Aberdeen complete their league campaign with a trip to the Global Energy Stadium on Sunday, May 19 against Ross County.