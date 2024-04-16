Aberdeen’s post-split fixtures revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s post-split fixtures revealed

Three of the Dons' five remaining Premiership fixtures will be at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen will play three post-split Premiership fixtures at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen will play three post-split Premiership fixtures at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen have been handed three home Premiership games after the post-split fixtures were announced.

The Dons will welcome Motherwell to Pittodrie on Saturday, April 27 before St Johnstone make their third visit to the Granite City this season on Saturday, May 4.

Peter Leven’s side will travel to Easter Road to face Hibernian on Sunday, May 12. The Dons’ game at Hibs will be played on the Sunday as Hearts are in action in Edinburgh on Saturday, May 11 against Dundee.

The Reds complete their home matches against Livingston on Wednesday, May 15.

Aberdeen complete their league campaign with a trip to the Global Energy Stadium on Sunday, May 19 against Ross County.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen will play three post-split Premiership fixtures at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen midfielder says Dons need stability under new boss Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore comes up against Montrose forward Charlotte Gammie in a SWPL match.
'They will need to shut the air space over Links Park': Aberdeen Women boss…
Aberdeen will play three post-split Premiership fixtures at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'A really exciting and ambitious appointment': Aberdeen fans react to Jimmy Thelin appointment
Jimmy Thelin while manager of Elfsborg.
Analysis: 'Football mad vampire' Jimmy Thelin ready to sink his teeth into new challenge…
Aberdeen will play three post-split Premiership fixtures at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen appoint Jimmy Thelin as manager with Swede to take charge in June
2
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Willie Miller: Connor Barron can fill Graeme Shinnie leadership void at Hampden
2
Aberdeen will play three post-split Premiership fixtures at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jimmy Thelin edges closer to becoming Aberdeen's new permanent manager
Aberdeen will play three post-split Premiership fixtures at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Duncan Shearer: Fear factor can drive Aberdeen on at Hampden
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven
Aberdeen players are fighting for their futures with new manager watching, warns interim boss…
A VAR check during the match between Aberdeen and Dundee
Ref watch: Did Nick Walsh get the big calls right in Aberdeen's draw with…

Conversation