Aberdeen bartender hoping to be named number one in the world

Ryan Way is hoping his cocktail creations will win him a spot in the grand final.

By Kelly Wilson
Ryan Way general manager at Orchid cocktail bar in Aberdeen.
Ryan Way is hoping to be named top bartender in the world. Image: Conor Gault Photography/ Orchid

An Aberdeen bartender is hoping to shake up the competition and become the best in the world.

Ryan Way is one of 100 bartenders from across the country aiming to make it all the way to China to represent Great Britain and win the global final.

The 31-year-old is currently general manager at Orchid in Aberdeen’s Langstane Place.

Ryan, who started bartending at the age of 18, is flying the flag for the north-east as the only contender north of Edinburgh.

Ryan Way general manager at Orchid in Aberdeen. Image: Conor Gault Photography/Orchid

As part of the World Class Cocktail Festival Ryan has had to create three limited edition cocktails which have been on sale in Orchid for the past month.

Ryan, dad to 10-month-old Remy, said: “We get a few different briefs based on different spirits and told it had to be what your bar represents.

“Orchid has always always done classics so I looked at all the ingredients and how to adapt what we have.

“So far they’ve been well received and people are getting behind them.”

What are the limited edition cocktails?

Pink 75 – Tanqueray No 10 gin, grapefruit juice, caramel and vanilla syrup and rose cremant.

Ryan’s Pink 75 cocktail. Image: Ryan Way

Huadgan – The Singleton 12-year-old single malt whisky, caramelised apple soda, nutmeg and calvados.

The Huadgan cocktail made with whisky. Image: Ryan Way

Future Fancies – Coffee leaf tea, seedlip spice and coconut and lime syrup.

Route to the global final for Aberdeen bartender

Former Peterhead Academy pupil Ryan is due to be visited by judges from Diageo, the competition organiser, this Friday where they will taste test his three creations.

The 100 competitors will then be whittled down to the final 20 for the UK final in London where the winner will then go through to the global final to be held in China this September.

Ryan, who has previously worked in The Spiritualist, Boozy Cow, The Globe and Filthy Gorgeous, made it down to the final 10 last year and is hoping he can go a step further this time.

He said: “I got to the top 10 in the UK last year which I’d never thought I’d achieve.

“So this year I’ve had to step up the goals.

“You can’t rest and take it easy. I’ve had to push a bit but it’s encouraging to know I’ve done well before and can push again.

“China would be the opportunity of a lifetime but I know it’s a long way off.”

