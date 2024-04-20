Proud interim boss Peter Leven says Aberdeen ‘gave everything for 120 minutes’ in penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic

Interim interim boss Peter Leven has hailed Aberdeen for “giving everything” in a heartbreaking Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic.

The Dons were edged out 6-5 on penalties with midfielder Killian Phillips spot-kick dramatically saved by Celtic keeper Joe Hart.

Leven was gutted the Dons Scottish Cup dream ended in such an agonising way.

But he praised the “brilliant” Reds for their desire, attitude and quality in a thrilling clash against the cup holders.

Leven also addressed the decision to over-rule a penalty decision to Aberdeen in the 113th minute following a VAR review.

Referee Don Robertson initially awarded a spot-kick to the Dons for a foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers on Junior Hoilett.

But the penalty was over-ruled following a VAR review.

Leven said: “I am proud of the boys as they were brilliant.

“They gave everything for 120 minutes for the fans and the staff – and it’s close on our 50th game of the season.

“They showed desire, attitude and at times we were right at Celtic.

“I had the belief we were going to win or else I wouldn’t be here.

“I’m gutted as when you put in performance like that you want to come away with a win.

“The lads were great and we had very good chances against a very good Celtic team.”

Leven ‘gutted’ for Aberdeen fans

In a pulsating clash Aberdeen grabbed an early lead in the second half via Bojan Miovski.

The Hoops then netted through Nicolas Kuhn and James Forrest to go 2-1 up.

Substitute Ester Sokler netted in the 90th minute to force extra-time.

Celtic regained the lead in extra-time through Matt O’Riley before stand in skipper Angus MacDonald netted a dramatic 119th minute leveller for never say die Aberdeen to force penalties.

Leven said: “Our fans were fantastic and stayed with us right until the very end.

“I’m just gutted for them that they are not going home happy.”

Frustration at VAR penalty calls

Aberdeen were left raging when a penalty was overruled in the 113th minute.

Dons’ winger Hoilett’s standing leg was swept away by Carter-Vickers in the box.

Referee Robertson immediately pointed to the spot, only for play to be held up for VAR.

Following a VAR review the penalty was over-ruled for a foul by Hoilett on Greg Taylor in the build up.

Aberdeen also had a penalty rejected for hand-ball by Liam Scales in the first half of regulation time following a VAR review.

Leven said: “The fourth official said to me it’s a penalty but there might have been a collision before it so they were checking that first.

“I think he gave a foul although I haven’t seen it back.

“I thought the first one (Scales) in the first half was a hand ball but obviously they looked at it back and it was outside the box.”

New boss Jimmy Thelin’s message

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin watched the semi-final action from his home in Sweden.

Elfsborg boss Thelin, who has agreed a three-year deal, will start at Pittodrie on June 3 after the Swedish top flight enters a summer break.

Leven will be part of Thelin’s backroom staff next season as assistant first team coach.

He revealed Thelin sent him a good luck message on the eve of the semi-final.

Leven said: “He texted me on Friday night to wish me good luck.

“I’m sure he will have been watching as his game is not until Monday.”

Roos suffered cramp in shoot-out

In a nerve wracking penalty shoot-out Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos went down with cramp and had to be treated in the goal-mouth.

There was an extended delay as Roos received treatment whilst Aberdeen substitute Ryan Duncan waited to take his spot kick.

Duncan failed to score his penalty, hitting the post.

Leven said he was trying to tell Duncan to move away from Celtic keeper Joe Hart as they waited for Roos to be treated.

He said: “Kelle has got cramp.

“We were trying to tell Ryan to get away from joe hart.

“I don’t know if Joe Hart was trying to get into his head.

“In the end, Ryan missed, but I have nothing but admiration for anyone who walks up and takes a penalty.”