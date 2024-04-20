Proud interim boss Peter Leven says Aberdeen ‘gave everything for 120 minutes’ in penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Proud interim boss Peter Leven says Aberdeen ‘gave everything for 120 minutes’ in penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic

Interim boss Leven also discusses the controversial decision to over-rule an Aberdeen penalty in the 113th minute following a VAR review

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath is dejected at full time after the penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Interim interim boss Peter Leven has hailed Aberdeen for “giving everything” in a heartbreaking Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic.

The Dons were edged out 6-5 on penalties with midfielder Killian Phillips spot-kick dramatically saved by Celtic keeper Joe Hart.

Leven was gutted the Dons Scottish Cup dream ended in such an agonising way.

But he praised the “brilliant” Reds for their desire, attitude and quality in a thrilling clash against the cup holders.

Leven also addressed the decision to over-rule a penalty decision to Aberdeen in the 113th minute following a VAR review.

Referee Don Robertson initially awarded a spot-kick to the Dons for a foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers on Junior Hoilett.

But the penalty was over-ruled following a VAR review.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald (left) celebrates with team-mate Killian Phillips after scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: PA
Leven said: “I am proud of the boys as they were brilliant.

“They gave everything for 120 minutes for the fans and the staff – and it’s close on our 50th game of the season.

“They showed desire, attitude and at times we were right at Celtic.

“I had the belief we were going to win or else I wouldn’t be here.

“I’m gutted as when you put in  performance like that you want to come away with a win.

“The lads were great and we had very good chances against a very good Celtic team.”

Celtic's Alistair Johnston (L) and Cameron Carter-Vickers celebrate at full time after beating Aberdeen 6-5 on penalties. Image: SNS
Leven ‘gutted’ for Aberdeen fans

In a  pulsating clash Aberdeen grabbed an early lead in the second half via Bojan Miovski.

The Hoops then netted through Nicolas Kuhn and James Forrest to go 2-1 up.

Substitute Ester Sokler netted in the 90th minute to force extra-time.

Celtic regained the lead in extra-time through Matt O’Riley before stand in skipper Angus MacDonald netted  a dramatic 119th minute leveller for never say die Aberdeen to force penalties.

Leven said: “Our fans were fantastic and stayed with us right until the very end.

“I’m just gutted for them that they are not going home happy.”

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. Image: SNS
Frustration at VAR penalty calls

Aberdeen were left raging when a penalty was overruled in the 113th minute.

Dons’ winger Hoilett’s standing leg was swept away by Carter-Vickers in the box.

Referee Robertson immediately pointed to the spot, only for play to be held up for VAR.

Following a VAR review the penalty was over-ruled for a foul by Hoilett on Greg Taylor in the build up.

Aberdeen also had a penalty rejected for hand-ball by Liam Scales in the first half of regulation time following a VAR review.

Aberdeen Interim Manager Peter Leven during a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park, on April 20, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. Image: SNS

Leven said: “The fourth official said to me it’s a penalty but there might have been a collision before it so they were checking that first.

“I think he gave a foul although I haven’t seen it back.

“I thought the first one (Scales) in the first half was a hand ball but obviously they looked at it back and it was outside the box.”

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates with Bojan Miovski and fans as he scores to make it 2-2 against Celtic. Image; SNS
New boss Jimmy Thelin’s message

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin watched the semi-final action from his home in Sweden.

Elfsborg boss Thelin, who has agreed a three-year deal, will start at Pittodrie on June 3 after the Swedish top flight enters a summer break.

Leven will be part of Thelin’s backroom staff next season as assistant first team coach.

He revealed Thelin sent him a good luck message on the eve of the semi-final.

Leven said: “He texted me on Friday night to wish me good luck.

“I’m sure he will have been watching as his game is not until Monday.”

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Roos suffered cramp in shoot-out

In a nerve wracking penalty shoot-out Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos went down with cramp and had to be treated in the goal-mouth.

There was an extended delay as Roos received treatment whilst Aberdeen substitute Ryan Duncan waited to take his spot kick.

Duncan failed to score his penalty, hitting the post.

Leven said he was trying to tell Duncan to move away from Celtic keeper Joe Hart as they waited for Roos to be treated.

Aberdeen's Kelle Roos following his side's Scottish Cup defeat on penalties to Celtic. Image: SNS
He said: “Kelle has got cramp.

“We were trying to tell Ryan to get away from joe hart.

“I don’t know if Joe Hart was trying to get into his head.

“In the end, Ryan missed, but I have nothing but admiration for anyone who walks up and takes a penalty.”

 

Conversation