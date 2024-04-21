Alex Salmond’s long road to north-east 2026, as Alba prepares for election run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Alex Salmond’s long road to north-east 2026, as Alba prepares for election run

Candidates are being revealed for contests in SNP held seats such as Aberdeen North – while Mr Salmond holds back for a Scottish parliament comeback bid.

Alex Salmond is unveiling more Alba candidates while he eyes the next election. Image: Lesley Martin/PA
Alex Salmond is unveiling more Alba candidates while he eyes the next election. Image: Lesley Martin/PA
By Andy Philip

Alex Salmond’s Alba project is about to be tested in key contests across SNP held seats. But it’s Holyrood’s North East region – from Fraserburgh to Dundee – where the former first minister has set his sights.

“That’s where I’m aiming for the Scots Parliament in 2026,” he says, just as the party gears up for a big general election challenge this year.

That test will include places such as Aberdeen North, where the SNP’s Kirsty Blackman hopes to be re-elected.

Mr Salmond is buoyed by polling samples which suggest his name recognition and legacy in the region still counts.

“The pro-independence support in the north-east needs someone who is committed to it,” he adds.

“Alba can have a free run at that.”

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman.

The party is not ready to forget comments Ms Blackman made in 2018, saying voters don’t give “two hoots” about independence as they go about their daily lives.

Local Alba candidate Charlie Abel was confirmed this week as the man being asked to win over residents with an unabashed pro-independence message.

Meanwhile, at least a dozen candidates are being lined up elsewhere.

  • They include sitting MP Neale Hanvey, who is being confirmed as the candidate in redrawn Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency today.
  • It’s also expected that East Lothian MP Kenny MacAskill, who served as justice secretary under Mr Salmond’s SNP government before joining Alba, will make a stand in Alloa and Grangemouth.

That’s an election contest firmly focused on the future of the huge Grangemouth refinery as much as the wider debate on oil and gas exploration.

The Electoral Commission has already approved an application to put Alba Party: Save Grangemouth on election material and ballots there.

Kenny MacAskill is a former justice secretary in the SNP Government, now an Alba MP.

As the strategy develops, it’s these local flashpoints which will find their way onto ballot papers.

Mr Salmond’s decision to put Alex Salmond for First Minister on regional voting papers in 2011 is often given as a reason for his success in that election.

A subsample of north-east voters last month suggested Mr Salmond comes out on top as preferred first minister compared with Humza Yousaf and other party leaders.

Mr Salmond is aiming high for Holyrood based on that, despite a bruising set of results in 2021.

And he hopes to capitalise on recent problems for the SNP, Greens and Tories.

Neale Hanvey MP. Image: Supplied

“Alba’s big objective has always been breakthrough at the Scottish elections,” he said.

“The recent Find Out Now poll suggested that we could realistically aim for 20 seats plus in a Scottish poll.

“However, now that Alba has emerged as the only party seeking an independence mandate at each and every election and, with the SNP, Greens and Tories now all in substantial disarray, we are increasing our effort for this year’s Westminster poll.

“We originally thought to contest 12 seats. With the level of enthusiasm in our branches it is now likely be rather more than that.

“If we work hard then Alba can make a big impact for independence in the coming election.”

Who is Aberdeen North candidate Charlie Abel?

Charlie Abel, left, stood in Kincorth, Nigg and Cove at the last council elections but failed to win a seat. Image: Scott Baxter.

In Aberdeen North, Charlie Abel is the first named candidate to be formally unveiled as Alba tests the mood in the general election.

He is described by the party as a “weel kent” Aberdonian on the traditional music scene.

He worked in his dad’s garage and taxi business after leaving school in 1992, also pursuing his career in music with his Iron Broo Ceilidh Band.

He was an SNP member for 17 years before switching in 2021 and standing in the 2022 council election.

Mr Abel said: “Every vote for Alba will move the dial on the SNP compass towards action on Independence.”

He previously featured in a P&J story about small business – published a week before the 2014 independence referendum.

At the time he told us he was “passionate” about a Yes vote.

An SNP spokesperson said: “As the largest political party – and pro-independence party – in Scotland, the SNP will continue delivering for people across the country and making the case for a stronger Scotland with independence.

“In the face of a broken Brexit Britain, voting SNP at the next General Election is a chance for people in Scotland to make their voice heard – which is why page 1, line 1 of the SNP manifesto will read ‘vote SNP for Scotland to become an independent country’.”

Conversation