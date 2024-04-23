Pensioner admits causing horror head-on crash that killed two Highland holidaymakers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Pensioner admits causing horror head-on crash that killed two Highland holidaymakers

Ronald Stoneman, from Broughty Ferry, admitted careless driving in the crash on the A832 in Dundonnell.

By David Love
The aftermath of the crash on the A832 near Creag na Dunaiche in Dundonnell. Image: Sandy McCook
The aftermath of the crash on the A832 near Creag na Dunaiche in Dundonnell. Image: Sandy McCook

A tour of the Highlands ended in tragedy for two holidaymakers who were killed in a head-on collision in Wester Ross.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told it is still a mystery why Boughty Ferry pensioner Ronald Stoneman, 79, failed to negotiate a “modest” bend and drifted onto the wrong side of the A832 near Creag na Dunaiche in Dundonnell.

Donna Engelbert, 72, a passenger in Stoneman’s Kia Sportage hire car, died along with 69-year-old retired computer programmer Kenneth Gillon, a front-seat passenger in the other vehicle, a Kia Venga.

Mrs Engelbert – a family friend from Canada who was in Scotland to visit Stoneman and his wife Maureen – was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died 10 days after the August 31 2022 collision.

Dundee United supporter Mr Gillon, a grandfather from Auchterarder, died from multiple fractures and injuries at the scene despite heroic efforts by other motorists and paramedics giving CPR for over an hour.

Kenneth Gillon, 69, died in the crash. Image: Police Scotland

Stoneman, of Balgillo Road, also spent 10 days in hospital after suffering rib fractures and his wife also required treatment to rib, lung and kidney injuries.

Kenneth Gillon’s 63-year-old wife – who was driving the Venga – suffered multiple fractures. 

Stoneman admitted causing two deaths and serious injury to the two passengers by careless driving and had sentence deferred until May 31 for a background report.

He was banned from driving in the interim.

Fiscal depute Niall Macdonald told the court that the weather was fine, visibility good and there were no defects in the cars or the road to explain why the collision occurred on “a modest left-hand bend”.

The head-on smash happened on a “modest left-hand bend”. Image: Sandy McCook

Mr Macdonald said: “Suddenly Mrs Gillon saw Robert Stoneman’s Kia coming round it on her side of the road and she had nowhere to go. She recalls it caused an almighty bang.”

Stoneman later told police he did not recall seeing Mrs Gillon’s car before the “bang” and nor did he know why it happened, Mr Macdonald added.

The prosecutor said that even police experts who examined the scene could find no reason why Stoneman didn’t stay on his side of the road. But they were in no doubt he was totally responsible.

Defence solicitor Amy Fox reserved her full comments in mitigation until sentencing but told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald: “He finds it difficult that he crossed over the line but accepts he did.

“He has driven all over Scotland when he worked and has no convictions. He has not driven since this incident and has no intention of doing so.”

