Feyenoord reportedly target summer swoop for Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski

Dutch champions Feyenoord are reportedly targeting a summer transfer window swoop for Aberdeen’s star striker Bojan Miovski.

North Macedonian international Miovski has netted 24 goals in all competitions this season.

Reports in Macedonia claim Miovski is on Feyenoord’s radar for a summer bid.

Miovski has attracted interest from clubs in Germany, Spain, Italy and England in recent transfer windows.

Celtic are also reportedly admirers of the 24-year-old, who is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Feyenoord are defending Dutch Eredivisie champions.

The Rotterdam-based club are guaranteed Champions League group stage action next season as they currently sit second in the Dutch league.

Aberdeen are keen to retain their talismanic striker for Jimmy Thelin’s first season as manager.

Elfsborg boss Thelin will start at Pittodrie on June 3 on a three-year contract.

Miovski recently addressed his future, stating he is in no rush to leave Pittodrie.

The striker said: “No one knows the future, but I have two years more on my contract.

“I am an Aberdeen player and signed for four years and I have two more.

“The future can bring everything, but you never know.

“I am just now an Aberdeen player.”