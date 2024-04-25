Feyenoord reportedly target summer swoop for Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Feyenoord reportedly target summer swoop for Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski

Dutch champions Feyenoord can offer Champions League group stage action next season.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-finaL Image; SNS
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-finaL Image: SNS.

Dutch champions Feyenoord are reportedly targeting a summer transfer window swoop for Aberdeen’s star striker Bojan Miovski.

North Macedonian international Miovski has netted 24 goals in all competitions this season.

Reports in Macedonia claim Miovski is on Feyenoord’s radar for a summer bid.

Miovski has attracted interest from clubs in Germany, Spain, Italy and England in recent transfer windows.

Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski has reportedly caught the eye of Feyenoord after impressive performances for Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Celtic are also reportedly admirers of the 24-year-old, who is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Feyenoord are defending Dutch Eredivisie champions.

The Rotterdam-based club are guaranteed Champions League group stage action next season as they currently sit second in the Dutch league.

Aberdeen are keen to retain their talismanic striker for Jimmy Thelin’s first season as manager.

Elfsborg boss Thelin will start at Pittodrie on June 3 on a three-year contract.

Miovski recently addressed his future, stating he is in no rush to leave Pittodrie.

The striker said: “No one knows the future, but I have two years more on my contract.

“I am an Aberdeen player and signed for four years and I have two more.

“The future can bring everything, but you never know.

“I am just now an Aberdeen player.”

 

