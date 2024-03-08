Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski addresses his future with the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski addresses his future with the Dons

Miovski has two years remaining on his Pittodrie contract but clubs across Europe are monitoring the North Macedonian international.

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski has refused to speculate on his Pittodrie future but admits he loves the club.

Striker Miovski has netted 22 goals in all competitions and that form has not gone unnoticed.

The 24-year-old is being monitored by clubs across Europe.

Signed from Hungarian club MTK Budapest for £535,000 in summer 2022, Miovski has two years remaining on his Aberdeen contract.

When asked about his future Miovski underlined that he is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026 and said “no one knows the future”.

Miovski also underlined his love for the Dons and the Granite City.

Bojan Miovski celebrates after putting Aberdeen 2-0 up against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Shutterstock.
Bojan Miovski celebrates after putting Aberdeen 2-0 up against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Shutterstock.

Speaking to RedTV he said: “No one knows the future but I have two years more on my contract.

“I am an Aberdeen player and signed for four years and I have two more.

“The future can bring everything but you never know.

“I am just now an Aberdeen player.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

‘I love the club and it is a great city’

Miovski has been the shining light for Aberdeen in a season that is in freefall.

The Dons have slumped to a 10-game winless streak in the Premiership and have dropped to 10th in the table.

Struggling Aberdeen are only four points above the relegation play-off zone.

Miovski said: “I love the club and it is always nice when you feel that.

“It is a great city.

“To be honest I didn’t know anything about Scotland before I came.

“I never had fans and people who support you like this at my last clubs.

“When I came here the people and the fans were brilliant and I knew then I would do great at the club.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring a penalty to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone in Perth. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring a penalty to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone in Perth. Image: SNS.

Recovering from St Mirren defeat

Miovski scored three goals in interim manager Neil Warnock’s first two games in charge.

However he has not netted in any of the previous five games.

Miovski aims to get back on the scoresheet in Saturday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

The striker admits conceding two stoppage time goals to lose 2-1 to St Mirren last weekend was a bitter blow.

He reckons unity within the squad and supporters is vital to any recovery.

St Mirren's Alex Gogic and Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski in action. Image: SNS
St Mirren’s Alex Gogic and Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski in action. Image: SNS

He said: “Individually this is the best season of my career and I want to continue that to help the team get better results.

“Results are not going our way, especially in the last game.

“In this moment, everything seems like it is going against us but we need to stay together as a group.

“We need to believe, because there are still a lot of games until the end of the season so we need to support each other.

“The fans need to support us as well now in the difficult moment.

“They support us so well through the whole season.

“Now we need them more than ever in the most important time.

“Against St Mirren, it’s always hard when you lose in the last two minutes of the game.

“We put a lot of effort into the game, we deserved to win it.

“They created very little, but one penalty changes everything and we were really disappointed afterwards in the dressing room.

“After a couple of days though, we started looking forward to the cup game.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski and St Mirren's Zach Hemming collide. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski and St Mirren’s Zach Hemming collide. Image: SNS.

‘A great opportunity for us to turn around the season’

Managed by former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, Kilmarnock have a 100% record against the Dons this season, winning three out of three league matches.

With a semi-final slot at Hampden up for grabs Miovski reckons victory can save the season.

Bojan Miovski during the Aberdeen v St Johnstone match. Image: Shutterstock.
Bojan Miovski during the Aberdeen v St Johnstone match. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “We need to stick together and give everything and our luck will change.

“The cup is  a great opportunity for us to turn around the season and we will give everything to get to Hampden.

“Everything can change from one game.

“If we win against Kilmarnock the mood will be better, everything will be better.

“So we need that moment to change it.”

Conversation