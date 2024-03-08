Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski addresses his future with the Dons

Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski has refused to speculate on his Pittodrie future but admits he loves the club.

Striker Miovski has netted 22 goals in all competitions and that form has not gone unnoticed.

The 24-year-old is being monitored by clubs across Europe.

Signed from Hungarian club MTK Budapest for £535,000 in summer 2022, Miovski has two years remaining on his Aberdeen contract.

When asked about his future Miovski underlined that he is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026 and said “no one knows the future”.

Miovski also underlined his love for the Dons and the Granite City.

Speaking to RedTV he said: “No one knows the future but I have two years more on my contract.

“I am an Aberdeen player and signed for four years and I have two more.

“The future can bring everything but you never know.

“I am just now an Aberdeen player.”

‘I love the club and it is a great city’

Miovski has been the shining light for Aberdeen in a season that is in freefall.

The Dons have slumped to a 10-game winless streak in the Premiership and have dropped to 10th in the table.

Struggling Aberdeen are only four points above the relegation play-off zone.

Miovski said: “I love the club and it is always nice when you feel that.

“It is a great city.

“To be honest I didn’t know anything about Scotland before I came.

“I never had fans and people who support you like this at my last clubs.

“When I came here the people and the fans were brilliant and I knew then I would do great at the club.”

Recovering from St Mirren defeat

Miovski scored three goals in interim manager Neil Warnock’s first two games in charge.

However he has not netted in any of the previous five games.

Miovski aims to get back on the scoresheet in Saturday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

The striker admits conceding two stoppage time goals to lose 2-1 to St Mirren last weekend was a bitter blow.

He reckons unity within the squad and supporters is vital to any recovery.

He said: “Individually this is the best season of my career and I want to continue that to help the team get better results.

“Results are not going our way, especially in the last game.

“In this moment, everything seems like it is going against us but we need to stay together as a group.

“We need to believe, because there are still a lot of games until the end of the season so we need to support each other.

“The fans need to support us as well now in the difficult moment.

“They support us so well through the whole season.

“Now we need them more than ever in the most important time.

“Against St Mirren, it’s always hard when you lose in the last two minutes of the game.

“We put a lot of effort into the game, we deserved to win it.

“They created very little, but one penalty changes everything and we were really disappointed afterwards in the dressing room.

“After a couple of days though, we started looking forward to the cup game.”

‘A great opportunity for us to turn around the season’

Managed by former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, Kilmarnock have a 100% record against the Dons this season, winning three out of three league matches.

With a semi-final slot at Hampden up for grabs Miovski reckons victory can save the season.

He said: “We need to stick together and give everything and our luck will change.

“The cup is a great opportunity for us to turn around the season and we will give everything to get to Hampden.

“Everything can change from one game.

“If we win against Kilmarnock the mood will be better, everything will be better.

“So we need that moment to change it.”