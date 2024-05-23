Aberdeen open talks with Jamie McGrath on new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen open talks with Jamie McGrath on new deal

The midfielder has one year remaining on his current contract with the Dons.

By Paul Third
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14412628ba) Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Ross County, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 30-03-2024 - 30 Mar 2024
Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen have opened talks with midfielder Jamie McGrath on a new contract.

The Republic of Ireland international has a year remaining on his existing deal with the Dons, but the club are keen to secure the 27 year-old for longer.

McGrath is open to extending his stay.

He said: “I have a year left on my contract, but there have been talks.

“It’s still at an early stage, so we’ll see what happens when the new manager comes in.

“The club is amazing, the fans have been brilliant.

“People have always said that you don’t realise how big a club Aberdeen is until you’re here – and that’s right.

“It’s an amazing club and I’m proud to play for it. It’s a massive club.”

It has been an inconsistent campaign for Aberdeen, but McGrath, who has scored 11 goals in 47 appearances in his debut season with the Dons, is pleased with his contribution.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Ross County. Image: SNS.

He said: “I’ve just been delighted to play as much as I have.

“I don’t know what number I’ve played, but I’ve been an important part of the team, which is really vital for me at this stage.

“Obviously I’m delighted to hit double figures and get more international caps.

“So looking back over the year, it’s been a very positive year – a lot of memories to take from it as well, playing on some big European nights, a cup final and cup semi as well.

“Although we’ve been poor domestically, it’s been a really enjoyable year personally.”

McGrath hoping for quieter summer at Pittodrie

Jamie McGrath models the new Aberdeen kit for the 2024-25 season. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Jamie McGrath models the new Aberdeen kit for the 2024-25 season. Image: Aberdeen FC.

McGrath was one of 13 players brought to the club by former manager Barry Robson last summer.

A new boss will be in charge next month when Swede Jimmy Thelin takes charge at Pittodrie.

But former St Mirren and Dundee United player McGrath is hoping a more settled close-season is in store for his club.

He said: “Hopefully it’ll be a bit more routine this summer, which I’m sure it will be.

“I’m looking forward to the new gaffer coming in, and his staff as well, and seeing a new style of play. Different ideas as well.

“I don’t personally know too much about the new gaffer, but by all accounts he’s a top manager.

“The club did a lot to bring him here and, as a club, it’s exciting to work for someone new.

“He’s going to be new to the league so will bring him fresh ideas and a different approach to things.

“As players, that’s exciting because you’re always learning and a new approach and ideas are always welcome.

“I’ve not played under a foreign manager before – other than Jim Goodwin!

“It’s going to be interesting. We’ll see in pre-season what his plans are.”

McGrath fit and hungry for the new campaign

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath pictured at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

McGrath believes the key to his contribution to the Dons this season was due to staying injury-free.

The midfielder hopes he can continue in that vein in the new campaign under his new manager.

He said: “As a player, you don’t love pre-season, but it’s going to be exciting coming back and seeing what’s going on.

“I did the first few weeks at Wigan, but I was injured and had to get an injection in my groin after the Ireland camp, so wasn’t back until late July.

“Then my contract ran out, so I was back in Dublin training with the Irish strength and conditioning coach, who really put me through my paces.

“People say if you don’t get a full pre-season under your belt, it’ll hold you back later in the year, but it’s probably the best I’ve felt.

A lot of credit goes to Damian Doyle, the Irish team fitness coach, who got me into top shape.

“I was in the FA headquarters, which is a brilliant facility, so fair play to them – they got me into shape for the new season.

“I came in to Aberdeen, hit the ground running straight away, and – touch wood – have been injury-free for the majority of the year.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Rangers' Robby McCrorie makes a save to deny Aberdeen's Duk at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen linked with two goalkeepers as Champions League qualifiers Bologna join the race for…
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron misses out on Scotland squad for Euro 2024
2
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Aberdeen Interim First Team Head Coach Peter Leven during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium, on February 03, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Aberdeen interim role has whetted Peter Leven's appetite for management
2
Jeffrey De Visscher celebrates with Chris Maguire after scoring to put Aberdeen 1-0 up in their March 2008 Scottish Cup quarter-final with Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey de Visscher on coaching FC Twente to Champions League and Aberdeen dugout…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: New signings incoming from Jimmy Thelin to enhance solid squad
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pieter van der Woude/Orange Pictures/Shutterstock (14362367aq) Vicente Besuijen of FC Emmen looks on during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between FC Emmen and SC Cambuur at De Oude Meerdijk on February 23, 2024 in Emmen, Netherlands. FC Emmen v SC Cambuur - Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie, De Oude Meerdijk, Emmen, Netherlands - 23 Feb 2024
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen 'in the form of his life' at FC Emmen
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie after the 2-1 Premiership defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Graeme Shinnie says Aberdeen have identity again ahead of summer of change under Jimmy…
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
'That has been going on in the background' - Aberdeen summer transfer update provided…
Ester Sokler of Aberdeen scores against Ross County, and he thought he had a second later in the game. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Ross County v Aberdeen exposes Scottish VAR's lack of camera angles once…
3
Ester Sokler celebrates scoring the opening goal against Ross County. Image: SNS
Fan view: Ester Sokler matches Jens Petersen's 1967 Aberdeen record with first Premiership goal…
2

Conversation