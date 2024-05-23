Aberdeen open talks with Jamie McGrath on new deal

Aberdeen have opened talks with midfielder Jamie McGrath on a new contract.

The Republic of Ireland international has a year remaining on his existing deal with the Dons, but the club are keen to secure the 27 year-old for longer.

McGrath is open to extending his stay.

He said: “I have a year left on my contract, but there have been talks.

“It’s still at an early stage, so we’ll see what happens when the new manager comes in.

“The club is amazing, the fans have been brilliant.

“People have always said that you don’t realise how big a club Aberdeen is until you’re here – and that’s right.

“It’s an amazing club and I’m proud to play for it. It’s a massive club.”

It has been an inconsistent campaign for Aberdeen, but McGrath, who has scored 11 goals in 47 appearances in his debut season with the Dons, is pleased with his contribution.

He said: “I’ve just been delighted to play as much as I have.

“I don’t know what number I’ve played, but I’ve been an important part of the team, which is really vital for me at this stage.

“Obviously I’m delighted to hit double figures and get more international caps.

“So looking back over the year, it’s been a very positive year – a lot of memories to take from it as well, playing on some big European nights, a cup final and cup semi as well.

“Although we’ve been poor domestically, it’s been a really enjoyable year personally.”

McGrath hoping for quieter summer at Pittodrie

McGrath was one of 13 players brought to the club by former manager Barry Robson last summer.

A new boss will be in charge next month when Swede Jimmy Thelin takes charge at Pittodrie.

But former St Mirren and Dundee United player McGrath is hoping a more settled close-season is in store for his club.

He said: “Hopefully it’ll be a bit more routine this summer, which I’m sure it will be.

“I’m looking forward to the new gaffer coming in, and his staff as well, and seeing a new style of play. Different ideas as well.

“I don’t personally know too much about the new gaffer, but by all accounts he’s a top manager.

“The club did a lot to bring him here and, as a club, it’s exciting to work for someone new.

“He’s going to be new to the league so will bring him fresh ideas and a different approach to things.

“As players, that’s exciting because you’re always learning and a new approach and ideas are always welcome.

“I’ve not played under a foreign manager before – other than Jim Goodwin!

“It’s going to be interesting. We’ll see in pre-season what his plans are.”

McGrath fit and hungry for the new campaign

McGrath believes the key to his contribution to the Dons this season was due to staying injury-free.

The midfielder hopes he can continue in that vein in the new campaign under his new manager.

He said: “As a player, you don’t love pre-season, but it’s going to be exciting coming back and seeing what’s going on.

“I did the first few weeks at Wigan, but I was injured and had to get an injection in my groin after the Ireland camp, so wasn’t back until late July.

“Then my contract ran out, so I was back in Dublin training with the Irish strength and conditioning coach, who really put me through my paces.

“People say if you don’t get a full pre-season under your belt, it’ll hold you back later in the year, but it’s probably the best I’ve felt.

A lot of credit goes to Damian Doyle, the Irish team fitness coach, who got me into top shape.

“I was in the FA headquarters, which is a brilliant facility, so fair play to them – they got me into shape for the new season.

“I came in to Aberdeen, hit the ground running straight away, and – touch wood – have been injury-free for the majority of the year.”