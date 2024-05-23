Ross County claim 2-1 win over Raith Rovers in Premiership play-off first leg

Ross County drew first blood in the opening leg of their Premiership play-off – but a resurgent finish from Raith Rovers means it is far from job done.

The Staggies negotiated rainswept conditions at Stark’s Park to triumph thanks to second half goals from Yan Dhanda and Jack Baldwin, which looked to have put them in a commanding position.

Raith – renowned for netting late goals – struck through Sam Stanton in the latter stages to breathe fresh life into the tie.

Although County are in the driving seat, their own experience of last year’s play-off against Partick Thistle serves as a reminder of how quickly the tide can turn.

Cowie said: “I thought the performance deserved a lead. I’m disappointed we didn’t get the clean sheet, because once we went 2-0 up we started to look really comfortable.

“That’s the only real frustration. Apart from that, I’m really proud of the group.

“We spoke about the couple of days leading into it. We knew there was going to be a big crowd, and rightly so for the great season they have had.

“It was important we tried to keep them quiet for as long as possible. I thought we had done that really well until the last seven or eight minutes of the game.”

Cowie says Raith’s late goal will make no difference to the way his side plans to approach Sunday’s game at Victoria Park.

The Staggies interim boss added: “We have shown at home, playing on the front foot and trying to attack teams, that is when we are at our best.

“That’s why we have got results at home – and it will be no different on Sunday.”

A following of around 500 County fans were among more than 6,000 spectators but the Staggies succeeded in drawing the Kirkcaldy men deep, with Yan Dhanda attempting to play Murray through but denied by a last-ditch Ross Matthews intervention.

Raith’s only meaningful first half threat came from set-pieces, with Lewis Vaughan seeing his free-kick blocked by the Staggies’ wall.

County finished the first half on top, with Will Nightingale seeing a shot deflected wide and skipper Jack Baldwin denied by Kevin Dabrowski at his near post.

It was honours even at the break with County having edged it without creating enough clear goalscoring chances.

Ian Murray’s men began the second half on the front foot, with Aaron Connolly curling an effort inches past the post from an acute angle after being played in by Vaughan’s header.

The Staggies were handed the perfect opportunity to take the lead on 51 minutes. Eli King’s strike from the edge of the box was deflected wide by Euan Murray, with a VAR check ruling it had come off the defender’s hand.

Having dispatched County’s first penalty of the league campaign on Sunday, Dhanda once again stepped up and emphatically slammed the spot-kick home off the inside of the post.

Raith immediately piled on the pressure in search of a response, with Ryan Leak forced to clear Connolly’s goalbound strike off the line after Ross Laidlaw had failed to collect a free-kick.

King tried his luck once again, but was denied by a strong clawed save from Dabrowski.

County were not to be thwarted from the resulting corner however, with Dhanda’s corner bulleted home by the head of Baldwin.

It was the skipper’s first goal since the opening League Cup group match at Stranraer in July, and a crucial one which momentarily gave his side breathing space in the tie.

The goal drew a subdued reaction from the home support but Raith staged a late rally, with Stanton sweeping past Laidlaw from a Matthews cutback to halve the deficit seven minutes from time.

Raith searched for a leveller, with former Staggie Mullin spurning a glorious chance to level when he pulled his effort wide from the edge of the box.

County held firm with Raith’s late charge ensuring the first goal on Sunday will be crucial in determining which direction the tie goes.

Player Ratings

RAITH ROVERS (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski 7; Matthews 6, Murray 6, Corr 6, Dick 6; Byrne 6, S Brown 7; Connolly 7 (Easton 77), Stanton 7, Vaughan 6 (Mullin 77); Hamilton 6 (Smith 68).

Subs not used: McNeil, Thomson, J Brown, McGill, Rudden.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 6; Nightingale 7, Baldwin 8, Leak 7; Brown 7 (Efete 81), Randall 6, King 7, Harmon 6; Dhanda 7 (Loturi 87); Murray 6 (Sims 90), White 7.

Subs not used: Wickens, Sims, Henderson, Khela, Jenks, Brophy, Reid.

Referee: John Beaton

Attendance: 6, 217

Man of the Match: Jack Baldwin