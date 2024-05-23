Aberdeen linked with two goalkeepers as Champions League qualifiers Bologna join the race for Bojan Miovski

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, while Champions League qualifiers Bologna have joined the race for Dons striker Bojan Miovski.

A new goalkeeper is expected to be high on the transfer priority list for new Dons boss Jimmy Thelin with Kelle Roos out of contract and expected to leave the club this summer.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Rangers goalkeeper McCrorie, brother of former Dons player Ross, is a potential target for the Reds.

The 26-year-old has a year left on his Rangers contract but is believed to be keen to move in a bid to find regular game time.

The Dons have also been credited with an interest in Brentford goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson.

The Icelandic international moved from Elfsborg to Brentford in January for a reported £2.6million fee.

The 22-year-old has yet to feature for Brentford and could be a possible loan option for the Dons.

Serie A side target Dons striker

Meanwhile, a report on FotMob by North Macedonian journalist Filip Mishov says Italian Serie A side Bologna are considering a move for Aberdeen striker Miovski.

Miovski has two years left on his Dons contract and it would likely take a club record fee before he was allowed to leave Pittodrie.

Bologna, with former Dons midfielder Lewis Ferguson in their ranks, have qualified for next season’s Champions League and could be an enticing option for Miovski.

The report says Southampton, Celtic, Rangers and Dutch champions Feyenoord are also closely monitoring the 24-year-old.

Miovski has scored 43 goals in 94 appearances since joining the Dons from MTK Budapest in 2022.