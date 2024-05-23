Aberdeen linked with two goalkeepers as Champions League qualifiers Bologna join the race for Bojan Miovski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen linked with two goalkeepers as Champions League qualifiers Bologna join the race for Bojan Miovski

The Dons have been linked with Rangers' Robby McCrorie and Brentford stopper Hakon Valdimarsson.

By Danny Law
Rangers' Robby McCrorie makes a save to deny Aberdeen's Duk at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Rangers' Robby McCrorie makes a save to deny Aberdeen's Duk at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, while Champions League qualifiers Bologna have joined the race for Dons striker Bojan Miovski.

A new goalkeeper is expected to be high on the transfer priority list for new Dons boss Jimmy Thelin with Kelle Roos out of contract and expected to leave the club this summer.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Rangers goalkeeper McCrorie, brother of former Dons player Ross, is a potential target for the Reds.

The 26-year-old has a year left on his Rangers contract but is believed to be keen to move in a bid to find regular game time.

The Dons have also been credited with an interest in Brentford goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson.

The Icelandic international moved from Elfsborg to Brentford in January for a reported £2.6million fee.

The 22-year-old has yet to feature for Brentford and could be a possible loan option for the Dons.

Serie A side target Dons striker

Meanwhile, a report on FotMob by North Macedonian journalist Filip Mishov says Italian Serie A side Bologna are considering a move for Aberdeen striker Miovski.

Miovski has two years left on his Dons contract and it would likely take a club record fee before he was allowed to leave Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates as he scores to make it 3-0 against Hibernian at Easter Road. Image: SNS. 

Bologna, with former Dons midfielder Lewis Ferguson in their ranks, have qualified for next season’s Champions League and could be an enticing option for Miovski.

The report says Southampton, Celtic, Rangers and Dutch champions Feyenoord are also closely monitoring the 24-year-old.

Miovski has scored 43 goals in 94 appearances since joining the Dons from MTK Budapest in 2022.

