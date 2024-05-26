Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson ready to return home after year in Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson ready to return home after year in Israel

Ex-Don cites family reasons for desire to return to UK after helping keep his club Ashdod in the Israeli Premier League.

By Paul Third
Clark Robertson in action for Portsmouth. Image: Shutterstock.
Clark Robertson in action for Portsmouth. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson is looking to return to the UK after deciding not to extend his stay in Israel.

The central defender scored in the 2-0 win against Hapoel Tel Aviv earlier this month which kept Ashdod in the Israeli Premier League.

But, with his family still based in Aberdeen, 30-year-old Robertson is looking to move back to be closer to his children Cole, eight, and four-year-old Mimi.

Robertson told the Sunday Mail: “I had an idea a couple of months ago I wanted to be closer to my kids. Not seeing them has been tough.

“I’ve probably missed a lot of what both of them have been up to. It’s the right time to come home and be more of a dad.”

Robertson leaves Ashdod a hero after helping his club secure their top-flight status at the expense of Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Ashdod hauled themselves out of the relegation mire after racking up four wins and three draws in the post-split fixtures.

Robertson said: “Hapoel was effectively a cup final. Whoever won, stayed up.

“It’s the best atmosphere I’ve played in and it’s the most important goal I’ve ever scored.

“I feel I’d come back a better, more experienced and mature player.”

