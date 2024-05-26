Aberdeen FC Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson ready to return home after year in Israel Ex-Don cites family reasons for desire to return to UK after helping keep his club Ashdod in the Israeli Premier League. By Paul Third May 26 2024, 10:13 am May 26 2024, 10:13 am Share Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson ready to return home after year in Israel Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6482073/former-don-clark-robertson-ready-to-return-home-after-year-in-israel/ Copy Link 0 comment Clark Robertson in action for Portsmouth. Image: Shutterstock. Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson is looking to return to the UK after deciding not to extend his stay in Israel. The central defender scored in the 2-0 win against Hapoel Tel Aviv earlier this month which kept Ashdod in the Israeli Premier League. But, with his family still based in Aberdeen, 30-year-old Robertson is looking to move back to be closer to his children Cole, eight, and four-year-old Mimi. Robertson told the Sunday Mail: “I had an idea a couple of months ago I wanted to be closer to my kids. Not seeing them has been tough. “I’ve probably missed a lot of what both of them have been up to. It’s the right time to come home and be more of a dad.” Robertson leaves Ashdod a hero after helping his club secure their top-flight status at the expense of Hapoel Tel Aviv. Ashdod hauled themselves out of the relegation mire after racking up four wins and three draws in the post-split fixtures. Robertson said: “Hapoel was effectively a cup final. Whoever won, stayed up. “It’s the best atmosphere I’ve played in and it’s the most important goal I’ve ever scored. “I feel I’d come back a better, more experienced and mature player.”
