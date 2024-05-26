Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson ready to return home after year in Israel

Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson is looking to return to the UK after deciding not to extend his stay in Israel.

The central defender scored in the 2-0 win against Hapoel Tel Aviv earlier this month which kept Ashdod in the Israeli Premier League.

But, with his family still based in Aberdeen, 30-year-old Robertson is looking to move back to be closer to his children Cole, eight, and four-year-old Mimi.

Robertson told the Sunday Mail: “I had an idea a couple of months ago I wanted to be closer to my kids. Not seeing them has been tough.

“I’ve probably missed a lot of what both of them have been up to. It’s the right time to come home and be more of a dad.”

Robertson leaves Ashdod a hero after helping his club secure their top-flight status at the expense of Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Ashdod hauled themselves out of the relegation mire after racking up four wins and three draws in the post-split fixtures.

Robertson said: “Hapoel was effectively a cup final. Whoever won, stayed up.

“It’s the best atmosphere I’ve played in and it’s the most important goal I’ve ever scored.

“I feel I’d come back a better, more experienced and mature player.”