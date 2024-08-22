Aberdeen open talks to sign Australia U20 international winger

Aberdeen have opened talks with Australian A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers in a bid to sign winger Marcus Younis.

The Dons are reportedly willing to splash out a significant six-figure fee to land the highly-rated Australian U20 international.

However, Western Sydney Wanderers are reluctant to sell the promising 19-year-old.

There is also reportedly growing interest in Younis from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven with other clubs also tracking the teen.

Right-sided winger Younis made his A League debut last season and has racked up 11 appearances, with two one goal and two assists.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has already paid £860,000 to sign winger Topi Keskinen from Finnish top-flight club HJK Helsinki.

Keskinen made an immediate impact when coming off the bench for his debut at the weekend to score a late winner in the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Queen’s Park.

Thelin has made six permanent signings so far this summer, but aims to add more before the transfer window closes.

Aberdeen in talks over Nisbet loan

Aberdeen remain in talks with Millwall over a loan deal for Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet.

The 27-year-old former Hibs striker moved to Millwall for a reported £2million in June last year, but has fallen down the pecking order at the English Championship club.

Millwall head coach Neil Harris has not ruled out the prospect of Nisbet being allowed to leave the New Den before the summer window closes.