Aberdeen on the trail of Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet

Dons reportedly keen to bring the former Hibernian forward back to Scottish football from Millwall

By Paul Third
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Simon Traylen/ProSports/Shutterstock (14319646ag) Millwall forward Kevin Nisbet (7) runs forward during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Preston North End at The Den, London Millwall v Preston North End, EFL Sky Bet Championship - 27 Jan 2024
Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet has emerged as a target for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet.

The 27 year-old former Hibernian attacker moved to Millwall for a reported £2million in June last year but has fallen down the pecking order at the English Championship club.

The Daily Record has reported Aberdeen are keen on bringing Nisbet, who scored 39 goals in 101 appearances for Hibs before earning his move to England, back to the Scottish Premiership.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is keen to strengthen his forward line following the sale of last season’s leading goalscorer Bojan Miovski to Spanish club Girona last week.

Nisbet has scored five goals in 30 appearances for Millwall but is a proven commodity in Scottish football.

Scotland’s Kevin Nisbet during a training session at Lesser Hampden. Image: PA

He scored 34 goals in 46 games for Raith Rovers and 23 goals in 32 appearances for Dunfermline prior to joining Hibs in 2020.

Aberdeen hope they can agree a loan del with the Lions for the Nisbet, who missed out on a place in Steve Clarke’s squad for this summer’s European Championship finals in Germany due to injury.

