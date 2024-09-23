Aberdeen fan view: Third goal against Spartans a perfect example of Jimmy Thelin’s total football approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Third goal against Spartans a perfect example of Jimmy Thelin’s total football approach

Chris Crighton reflects on another winning performance for the Dons - whose 11th straight win puts them in the same stratosphere as yet more Pittodrie greats.

Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match between Aberdeen and The Spartans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

Jimmy Thelin’s perfect start keeps taking names from Aberdeen’s glorious history.

His 10-game winning streak had already matched the heroic squad of 1983; by extending it to 11, his team is on a run of sustained success not seen since the heyday of another Dons legend.

Greatness as both a player and a person do not always go together, but they absolutely do in the case of the wonderful Bobby Clark.

Of the many things he achieved while guarding Aberdeen’s goal, he is arguably most synonymous with the extraordinary sequence of 1970-71, when his twelve consecutive shutouts powered the Reds to 15 straight victories.

But the endlessly humble Clark – justly proud though he is of that record – would not fail to credit the work of others, particularly Jim Hermiston, Henning Boel, Tommy McMillan and Martin Buchan, without which it could never have been accrued.

Aberdeen goalkeeping legend Bobby Clark.

With that in mind, 11 is an opposite number for Thelin’s unblemished record to reach.

For it is also the number of players in a team, and it is the team which has been the star of the early season rather than any individual within it.

And as a measure of the variation of Aberdeen’s fortunes, it is also the total number of competitive wins registered in the entire season as recently as 2009/10: a dismal campaign in which no Don scored as many goals as have already been hit by Pape Gueye, frequently the one in the right place to convert the setup work of the collective behind him.

The total football-type philosophy was best exemplified by the third goal, with Slobodan Rubezic swerving in a belting cross for Leighton Clarkson’s headed finish when the opposite would have seemed infinitely more likely.

All for one and one for all – and eleven for eleven.

