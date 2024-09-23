Swiftogeddon is the night of every Aberdeen Swiftie’s Wildest Dreams at The Lemon Tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Swiftogeddon is the night of every Aberdeen Swiftie’s Wildest Dreams at The Lemon Tree

Even non-Swiftie friends and partners who had tagged along seemed to be enjoying themselves at The Lemon Tree.

Swiftogeddon in Aberdeen left me Enchanted. Image: Kirstin Brown/DCT Design
By Kirstin Brown

Aberdeen Taylor Swift fans flocked to The Lemon Tree for a whole night of tunes at the Swiftogeddon club night on Saturday.

Swiftogeddon nights have been sweeping the UK since 2019 and were the first events of its kind dedicated solely to Taylor Swift.

This year Swifties arrived in droves with friendship bracelets on their wrists, ready for swapping – a practice fans have been doing throughout the artist’s The Eras Tour – and some arrived in themed outfits based on specific songs or even lyrics.

I met one of these dedicated fans, Desha Ervin, 34, in the queue before the night began. She has been a fan since Taylor Swift’s second album and has been attending concerts since the Speak Now tour in 2011.

Desha Ervin wearing an outfit based on lyrics from Better than Revenge for the Swiftogeddon club night in Aberdeen. Image: Kirstin Brown/DC Thomson

“I’ve been to four Swiftogeddon nights now. I’ve been to one in Dublin, one in Edinburgh, one in Aberdeen and then this will be my next one in Aberdeen.”

Swiftie community is one of a kind

“The best thing about these nights is getting to know other Swifties,

“You can just walk up to anyone and become instant friends because you have that connection and we promote kindness and getting to know people.”

“I always look for some way I can get my Taylor Swift release.”

“So whenever there’s a Swiftogeddon here in Aberdeen or sometimes Edinburgh, I travel and go there.”

“Every time I go, I meet lovely, amazing people. And so even if you come alone, you’re going to find friends. You’re going to find people you can connect to and and enjoy the night with.”

Newer fans are welcome too.

Students Baayaf Ajgaonkar and Emma Wright have been fans since Reputation and Lover were released in 2017 and 2019.

Baayaf Ajgaonkar and Emma Wright were excited to sing at the top of their lungs. Image: Kirstin Brown/DC Thomson

“I’m looking forward to the atmosphere tonight. Everyone is a Swiftie here so I’ll hopefully get to meet a few people.” Emma tells me.

Baayaf says: “It’s a really nice community in my opinion.

“People make fun of it but I think it’s just something that makes people happy so I don’t understand why people need to hate on it.

“Living in a city where you don’t know many people and you are surrounded by these people who share the same interest as you, it can make you feel less lonely.”

Swiftogeddon is the place to be for Aberdeen Taylor Swift fans

The crowd of Swifties during Swiftogeddon. Image: Kirstin Brown/DC Thomson

The night itself was a blast.

The DJ – who is clearly a Swiftie herself – played a mix of Taylor Swift Classics like Love Story, Style and The Man and more obscure fan favourites you would never hear on an average night out such as August, Long Live and Death by a Thousand Cuts.

And exactly as the fans had been saying, throughout the night Swifties had created an environment where I felt completely safe and happy to be there on my own.

I quickly found people to dance and sing along with and spent the whole night with them.

Even non-Swiftie friends and partners who had tagged along seemed to be enjoying themselves at The Lemon Tree.

The Swiftie community has a knack of banding together to have a good time and create a judgement-free space where we can all connect over Taylor Swift and her music.

