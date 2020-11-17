Fraser Fyvie happy to tread cautiously with injury concerns as Cove Rangers midfielder makes return from six-week lay-off

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fraser Fyvie has been through the wars enough to know when he needs to take a step back.

With two cruciate ligament injuries in his past and other knocks that have kept him sidelined, when he tweaked his knee in pre-season the Cove Rangers midfielder knew something was not right.

Fyvie made his return from six weeks out in the 1-0 win over Forfar Athletic on Saturday, his first game since the pre-season game against Dundee at Dens Park.

The former Aberdeen, Wigan and Hibernian man has experienced enough of football’s rough edges, despite being just 27, to know when he does not need to take risks.

Fyvie said: “I’ve done two cruciates and had two cartilage repairs as well. When you get a knock on the knee sometimes, you need to take a step back and make sure it’s alright.

“We got it scanned and everything was fine. But it just wasn’t feeling great for that period. The physio had a wee plan in his head and came back within six weeks, so that worked and no repercussions.

“It wasn’t a bad challenge. Finley Robertson was stretchered off and I limped off, then came back on. It didn’t feel right. I’d tweaked my medial a little bit and it felt a little bit unstable. But now it’s totally fine.”

Fyvie weathered a couple of heavy challenges against the Loons but managed 65 minutes before he was replaced.

Gone are the times when he would readily through caution to the wind with his body and play through the pain barrier, because of his injury history.

He added: “Is there a nervousness? Without question. I do probably tread with caution now with injuries, because I’ve had so many throughout my career.

“I’ve played through injuries, a couple of bad ones. As you get older – I’m only 27 mind – you need to look after yourself a bit more.”

It was a triumphant return for Fyvie, with Cove beating Forfar to end their Betfred Cup group campaign on a high.

He is available for selection for Saturday’s League One clash with Falkirk, with Jamie Masson missing through suspension although Daniel Higgins could return from a hamstring injury.

Fyvie added: “Being out for six weeks was unfortunate more than anything but it was good to get 65 minutes. It’s been a bit frustrating but the boys have been playing really well lately.

“I’m available for selection. We’ve got a couple of boys suspended and everyone is fit bar Higgy. But the boys have been playing that well – all I can do is put in a performance and see if I get a place next week.”