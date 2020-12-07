Paul Hartley: Defeat to Montrose shows Cove Rangers’ players League One is ‘unforgiving’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cove Rangers lost their long unbeaten home record against Montrose, but to Paul Hartley it acted as a wider lesson for his players.

Not only had Cove won all 17 home league games in the SPFL at the Balmoral Stadium, they were not beaten at home during the one season they played in this ground in the Highland League.

Prior to Saturday’s 2-1 defeat, the last team to take a point off them in the league at the Balmoral was Brora Rangers, in a goalless draw in February 2019.

They started well enough at the weekend, holding a 1-0 advantage at half-time thanks to Harry Milne’s header, but an uncharacteristic display in the second period allowed Montrose to turn the game on its head.

Goals from Graham Webster, who scored from the penalty spot, and a delightful winner from ex-Peterhead striker Russell McLean condemned Cove to defeat.

“It’s been a really good run, but we regroup and go again,” said Hartley. “It’s an unforgiving league and if you don’t show your mettle, you won’t win. You can’t just play for 45 minutes – you’ve got to be at it for the whole game.”

The home side were without captain and leading scorer Mitch Megginson for the visit of Stewart Petrie’s side, with the striker nursing a hamstring injury in training and not deemed fit enough to feature.

That meant Rory McAllister was drafted back into the team and he teed up the first chance of the game for Fraser Fyvie, who drilled straight at Allan Fleming.

Lewis Milne ought to have hit the target with a free header from Cameron Ballantyne’s cross at the other end, but watched it sail wide of Stuart McKenzie’s goal.

A set-piece provided the opener for Cove, with Milne directing a header from Jamie Masson’s corner back across goal and beyond Fleming.

They were the better team in the first period and merited their advantage, but when Montrose changed their approach in the second half, pressing Cove higher up the pitch, the home men did not seem to have an answer.

The leveller came from 12 yards after McLean chested a pass down into Andrew Steeves’ path and he was caught by Ryan Strachan. Webster was assured from the spot and sent McKenzie the wrong way.

Parity lasted less than 10 minutes as McLean, who had toiled up front alone in the first half, delivered a spectacular reminder of his talents with a dipping shot that beat McKenzie from 20 yards.

Cove now were left chasing, with Jamie Semple, Seb Ross and Broque Watson all hauled from the bench. Dan Higgins, back in the side after a hamstring problem, saw a free-kick clawed away by Fleming, while Strachan skewed over from a Watson cut-back.

The unbeaten home record, a source of pride for so long, now has to be rebuilt. Hartley said: “In the first half we were really good and moved the ball really well. In the second half they were better than us. They passed it better and got on to second balls quicker than us.

“The game became really stretched. I felt coming in at half-time we were really comfortable and we said to them it was really important to start the second half well. I don’t think we did that.”

It is now three games without a win for Cove, albeit the last two have come on the road against full-time opposition in Airdrieonians and Falkirk.

Hartley added: “Every game is tough in this league. You’ve got to be on it to get a result.

“The goals were poor – poor organisation, our discipline wasn’t great and we didn’t squeeze the ball enough for the second goal.

“We got caught out of position for the penalty kick, so it’s really disappointing.

“I thought we were excellent in the first half and deserved to come in at 1-0, but we need to maintain that. If you can see the game out 1-0 then we’ll take that.”