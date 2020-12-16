Paul Hartley: Clubs in Scotland are ready to welcome supporters back

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Clubs in Scotland are ready for supporters to come back, according to Paul Hartley.

The Cove Rangers boss spoke last week about the need for more vocal backing to get fans back in stadiums, given the majority of clubs have seen their grounds closed since March.

Protocols have been commonplace around Scottish football clubs to allow them resume safely, allowing players, staff and media to carry out their jobs.

Three SPFL clubs – Caley Thistle, Ross County and Elgin City – have been permitted 300 supporters back, as they are in level one areas. Aberdeen had 300 fans at a test event earlier in the season but no other clubs in the top four divisions have been able to open their doors.

Hartley said: “Clubs have done their best to get their players back and everything will be safe for fans coming back, because that’s what clubs have had to spend a lot of money doing.

ICYMI | AFC seeks constructive talks with Scottish Government about getting limited numbers of fans back in line with what other venues are able to do in Level 2. This is not political. Scottish football just needs a plan for fans to return which is safe and realistic. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 9, 2020

“We’re not just letting fans in for the sake of it. We’ve got plans in place – if it’s 400-500 fans at our ground, brilliant.

“300 or 400 fans will make a difference to us, but it won’t to the bigger clubs. Luton Town can have 2,000 fans at a 10,000-seater stadium in midweek, then you see 4,000 at some other grounds.

“You don’t want supporters to lose interest, the longer it goes on.”

The lack of income from gate receipts and hospitality has handicapped clubs all season and will have a knock-on effect when it comes to clubs being able to do business bringing in players.

Hartley has already predicted a quiet January transfer window, with clubs keeping hold of what they have got rather than trying to expand their squads.

He added: “If we wanted to bring players in, I don’t know where we would stand with finances. There might come a time when we have to cut back, I don’t know.

“The club are trying their best to bring revenue in but it’s not easy, that’s for sure.”