Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley praises players for commanding display at Forfar

Cove manager Paul Hartley praised his side as they got themselves back to winning ways with a comfortable victory at struggling Forfar.

Hartley never doubted his side’s ability to pick up the three points, despite the narrow margin of victory.

He said: “I thought we were really comfortable, it’s about as comfortable as a 1-0 win can get.

“We’ve been on a little bit of a poor run but we’ve not been playing badly.

“We’ve lost some sloppy goals and so I’m really pleased to get the clean sheet and the win.”

Hartley praised his captain Mitch Megginson for helping bring a five-game run without a win to an end.

The former Aberdeen, Alloa and Dumbarton striker netted the only goal of the game at Station Park with a fine solo effort.

Hartley said: “It’s a really, really good three points. At 1-0 you’re never quite sure, you need that second goal, but we got the clean sheet and we looked very comfortable.

“We managed the game much better than we have been, maybe we need more composure but we got the goal.

“We never looked like conceding, maybe a little bit in the last five minutes when they’re putting balls into the box but even then we defended really well.

“Sometimes you have to win ugly and we’ve not been very good at that recently. This game maybe wasn’t particularly ugly, we bossed and controlled the game from start to finish with some really good play but we need to win.

“Mitch scored a brilliant goal and I thought he was outstanding.”

Next up for Cove is a home match against Peterhead on January 2.

Hartley added: “This league is so tight and I think we jump back up into the play off now so it’s really pleasing to get a win and a clean sheet, which the players have worked really hard for.

“Peterhead will be another tough game for us as they have hit another decent bit of form in recent weeks.

“I watched their game against Montrose so I know to expect a tough game.”