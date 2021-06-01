Adam Livingstone leaves Cove Rangers to join League One rivals Clyde

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Adam Livingstone has joined fellow League One side Clyde after leaving Cove Rangers.

Cove announced earlier on Tuesday that Livingstone had left the club, bringing his one-year stay in the north-east to an end, with the Bully Wee bringing him on board.

Livingstone had previously spent time on loan at Broadwood during the 2019-20 campaign, making seven appearances while on a temporary switch from Motherwell.

BREAKING 📝 | We're delighted to announce the signing of former Motherwell and Cove Rangers player Adam Livingstone! Adam featured for the club on loan during 2019-20 and has now returned to Broadwood for the upcoming season Full Story: https://t.co/ZdIlZLLNyn pic.twitter.com/Qvxzlwcbbg — Clyde FC (@ClydeFC) June 1, 2021

Left-back Livingstone joined Cove last summer after his release from Motherwell, linking up with his former coach Gordon Young.

He made 16 appearances under Paul Hartley this season as Cove finished third in League One, missing out on promotion to the Championship in the play-offs.

Clyde manager Danny Lennon told the club website: “We are delighted to have Adam here for the season ahead. He made a great contribution when he was here for a short loan in 2020, helping us achieve wins against the likes of Falkirk, Montrose and Dumbarton. He has performed well this season at Cove Rangers, where they finished third in League One.

“His energy on that left side gave us better balance in 2020 and now he has another year of good experience under his belt, I am really excited about what Adam can bring to the team in the upcoming season.”

Livingstone faced competition for the left-back berth at Cove from regular starter Harry Milne. Cove also brought in Aberdeen youngster Kieran Ngwenya after Milne suffered a season-ending injury.