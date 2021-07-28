Ross County closing in on loan deal for Arsenal defender Harry Clarke

Ross County are lining up a loan deal for highly-rated Arsenal defender Harry Clarke.

It’s understood the 20-year-old, who played 33 times on loan for League Two side Oldham last term, is close to becoming the latest signing for manager Malky Mackay, who is driving through a summer overhaul.

Mackay has already taken Jake Vokins and Alex Robertson on loan from Southampton and Manchester City respectively and a third loan move from the English Premier League is understood to be on.

Clarke, who got a taste of playing right wing back last term, is a central defender who will add competition this season.

Austrian midfielder David Cancola joined the Staggies on Friday and will come out of isolation on Monday.

Lots of work in a summer full of challenges

Mackay, meanwhile, explained the challenges set this year amid a backdrop like no other.

He said: “You look around the whole country and England and you look at a combination of Covid, Brexit and the way the world is – it is not a hugely fired-up transfer market anywhere.

“We were always going to have a monumental task in terms of 15 players leaving our club and the amount of players we have to get in.

“I don’t want four of our youngsters on the bench, I want them out playing football, so they are learning the game and come back to us as Ross County first-team players.

“We’ve still got lots of work to do in terms of filling the squad. It won’t be until a couple of transfer windows where we will have a squad I am comfortable with. It will take time but in the meantime the staff are working hard to improve things.”

🦌𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙒𝙖𝙩𝙨𝙤𝙣🦌 Ross County FC are delighted to announce that Keith Watson will be our new Club Captain for season 2021/22. Keith has made over 80 appearances for the Staggies and signed a new contract with us this summer. pic.twitter.com/wlNx828iJH — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 28, 2021

Mackay spells out why Watson is new club captain

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that defender Keith Watson is the new club captain and Mackay explained why 31-year-old is the perfect fit to replace Iain Vigurs, who was released in May.

He added: “I have been looking at Keith over the last six or seven weeks and his attitude and the way he has applied himself.

“You talk about dedication and sacrifice and doing the right things and training every day and being the right type of pro that I want here.

“That’s why he was kept on. It was why he was signed. He is the right type. He will be at the front in terms of leading the players.

“I see someone that dedicates himself. He trains as well as he can. I see how he acts around the club and around people and how he represents this club. That’s not lost on me.

“The more players we get like him the more it rubs off on younger players and becomes the natural way for players to carry themselves at this football club.”