Cove Rangers back on song as Mitch Megginson celebrates classy treble

Mitch Megginson and Cove Rangers were back to their normal selves in the thumping 5-2 win over East Fife.

Cove skipper Megginson got off the mark in spectacular fashion in League One, crashing in a hat-trick to get his side off and running with their first win.

Also on the scoresheet for the home side were Robbie Leitch and Rory McAllister, with Connor McManus and Kevin Smith finding the net for East Fife.

“We were a lot more like ourselves,” said Megginson. “A lot more attacking, creating a lot more opportunities.

“The only thing was conceding two slack goals. We have to work on that in training but overall it was a good day at the office.

“We were more free-flowing, more dynamic. We created numerous chances and in the first half, we didn’t give them anything at all.

“In the second half we were a bit slack, so it needs to be keeping that high standard up for 90 minutes.”

Cove went ahead against East Fife after Leitch turned in Harry Milne’s cross at the back post, before Megginson finished well from Rory McAllister’s lay-off.

McAllister got himself on the scoresheet at the start of the second period from the spot, after Pat Slattery was penalised for handball.

McManus converted his own penalty after Harry Milne was adjudged to have bundled over Jamie Semple, before Megginson extended the lead again with a spectacular 25-yard effort.

The visitors grabbed a scrappy second after Kyle Connell’s bundling run saw the ball break to Smith to roll in, only for Megginson to complete his treble with a header from Milne’s cross.

He added: “I said to (Jamie) Masson I needed to get a hat-trick, as I’d fallen behind everyone else after the first two games.

“I’m happy to get on the scoresheet with three decent finishes and one’s a header, so I’ll take that. I’ll give Harry his due, it was a brilliant cross.”

The partnership with McAllister, which has proved prolific for Cove over the last 18 months, was on show again on Saturday afternoon with the former Peterhead striker handed his first league start of the season.

Megginson said: “We’re players that have played at this level for however long and have scored goals. We’re two clever players that are opposites in the football side of things.

“He’s always there to knock balls down and acts as a focal point for me. Every time we play together we cause teams problems, so hopefully we continue doing that.

“You probably couldn’t get two hungrier goalscorers in the league. I think we’ve proved we can do it week in, week out. Give us a chance and we’ll score.”

It was also a memorable afternoon for Jamie Masson, who made his return to the Cove side after four months out.

Masson had been sidelined with a serious ankle injury following the Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers in April, which saw him break his tibia and tear ankle ligaments.

Megginson said: “He’s been working very hard over the summer. He never got any break, coming straight back from injury so he’s worked hard to get to this point.

“It’s excellent to see him back on the pitch and the more minutes he gets the better he’ll become.”

COVE RANGERS (4-2-3-1) – Gourlay 6; Logan 6, Ross 7, Strachan 6, Milne 7, Vigurs 6, Scully 6, Yule 6, Megginson 8 (Watson 84), Leitch 7 (Masson 78), McAllister 7 (McIntosh 84). Subs not used – McKenzie, Neill, Anderson.

EAST FIFE (4-4-2) – Gallacher 6 (J Smith 46); Mercer 6, Dunlop 6, C Higgins 6, Slattery 5, Denholm 6, McManus 6, Newton 5, Watt 5 (Dunsmore 75), Semple 5 (K Smith 62), Connell 5. Subs not used – Steele, D Higgins, Brown.

Attendance – 541.

Referee – Euan Anderson.

Man of the match – Mitch Megginson.