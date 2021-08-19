Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers: Rory McAllister hopes to continue Mitch Megginson partnership

By Jamie Durent
August 19, 2021, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister.
Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister hopes he and Mitch Megginson get to continue their impressive strike partnership.

McAllister was recalled to the starting line-up for last weekend’s 5-2 win over East Fife, which saw him score a penalty and set up Megginson twice.

The pair were in good form alongside each other last season but Cove started their first two league games with McAllister on the bench.

They head to Dumbarton on Saturday and McAllister would like to continue alongside Megginson in attack.

He said: “We’re both experienced players. This has been my level for most of my career and we’re two good players who are going to cause problems.

Rory McAllister and Mitch Megginson combined well for Cove Rangers last weekend.
“We seem to have an understanding as well, which always helps. As I’ve got older I’ve got more to my game – as I’ve matured I think I’ve brought the link-up play to my game. I feel it’s made me better.

“When I play I think Mitch has a bit more freedom to express himself and helps him do better. He can play on the half-turn and make runs off people; it takes the shackles off him a bit when I play.

“I thought I did well when I came on against Falkirk and I thought the same when I came on against Queen’s Park. Hopefully I can continue doing that, stay in the team.

We all clicked and it could have been more. It would have been a fair result had we got a couple more. We just need games and time together as a team.

“It looks as though we can kick on and hopefully we can do it for the next six-to-eight months.”

Saturday was the first win of the season for Cove, which lifted them up to fourth in the table.

They face a Dumbarton team a place below them in League One and McAllister wants to start building some momentum after the slow start to the season.

He added: “If we play as well as we did on Saturday I don’t see any reason why we can’t go down there and win. We’ve just got to keep putting that level of performance in week in, week out and we won’t be far away.

“We need to get a wee run of four or five victories and you can start pulling away from the pack a wee bit. That’s when you know you’ve got a chance, come November or Christmas-time, when you’ve pulled away from a few teams.

“It looks like it’s going to be an even more competitive league this year. There seems to be two or three teams that look to be going for the title and hopefully we can put the performances in and be one of them.”

