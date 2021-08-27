Cove Rangers midfielder Broque Watson completes Stranraer move

Cove Rangers winger Broque Watson has completed his move to Stranraer until the end of the season.

Watson had been on the fringes at Cove and has been allowed to leave the Balmoral Stadium on a permanent deal.

The former Celtic youth player joined from Annan Athletic in January 2020 and made 30 appearances for Paul Hartley’s side.

Thanks to everyone at cove 👏🏻 looking forward to the season with @StranraerFC 😀👍🏻 https://t.co/qDy2MSqVap — broque watson (@BroqueW) August 27, 2021

Watson featured in all four Premier Sports Cup games but had made just one late substitute appearance in the league against East Fife.

He joins the club who are bottom of the SPFL after their first three league games, ahead of their trip to Forfar on Saturday.