Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson leads from front again with player of the month award for November

Leading from the front is something Mitch Megginson and Cove Rangers have got used to in their five-year partnership.

Cove are perennial title-contenders and Megginson is often among the league’s leading scorers. Both are comfortable with the pressure that comes with that.

Megginson, who was named the League One player of the month for November on Friday, is appreciate of Cove’s current spot at the League One summit as they bid for a third promotion in four seasons.

But there is also an understanding of the scale of the task ahead of them.

“We take every game as it comes,” said Megginson. “I don’t really concentrate on league positions – we’re only a quarter-and-a-bit through the season and there’s a long way to go.

“There’ll be ups and downs along the way and if we stay in the top spot until the end, that’d be the perfect scenario. But we know that’s very difficult to do.

“We take it a game at a time. It’s boring to hear but it’s how we do it. We’ve done it over the years and it’s worked so we’ll continue in that manner.”

Megginson, who scored in the 5-1 win over Rangers B on Tuesday night, is the second Cove player to win the monthly award in a row, after Rory McAllister took the honours for October.

Saturday sees Cove return to League One business against Dumbarton before their Scottish Cup replay against Queen of the South in Dumfries on Tuesday night. Fighting on multiple fronts can be an arduous task.

“We’ve got the replay in the Scottish Cup to fit in and had the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday night,” added Megginson. “There’s games (coming) thick and fast and a few boys are needing some rest, so it’s about managing players.

“We’ve not got the biggest squad but we’ve got a strong squad. If anyone needs to come in, they’re up to scratch and can perform at the high levels the person there before has done.

“It’s about getting through this period, keeping everyone fit and healthy as possible and maintaining the high standards we’ve set.”

The club captain scored four times in November, after a spell between August and October which saw him go five matches without finding the net.

He is now just one behind McAllister on 12 goals, as one of the SPFL’s most lethal strike duos continues to fire Cove’s ambition.

“It’s obviously good recognition for us as a team and individuals to pick them up,” he added. “I don’t know how often a team gets it back-to-back, so I guess it’s testament to our form in recent times. It means we’re doing something right.

“It was a matter of time; getting in the right areas, creating chances and getting on the scoresheet is key to any successful team.

“If I’m not scoring, Rory’s scoring. If Rory’s not scoring, I’m scoring. We bounce off each other. I always put pressure on myself to score – that’s what I enjoy doing – so it’s fine to get on a run and find the back of the net again.”

McAllister’s move from Peterhead in January 2020 has taken some of the burden off Megginson as Cove’s main man. His game has adapted, playing deeper and able to exploit space as McAllister acts as the figurehead.

“It allows me to drop a bit deeper, play in the pocket as a 10 rather than as an outright striker,” said Megginson. “I don’t take as many big hits – I let him take them from the central defenders – so my legs have probably found it a bit easier.

“He’s a top player and with us together, as two different types of player, we connect well and that’s been obvious to see on the park.”