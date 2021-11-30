Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers cruise into Challenge Cup semi-finals after 5-1 win over Rangers B

By Jamie Durent
November 30, 2021, 9:35 pm
Cove Rangers goalscorers Mitchel Megginson, Fraser Fyvie and Jamie Masson
Cove Rangers cruised into the semi-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy after a clinical 5-1 dispatching of Rangers B.

The League One leaders got into full stride early and punished their younger opponents, leading 4-1 at half-time through goals from Fraser Fyvie (two), Mitch Megginson and Jamie Masson.

Robbie Fraser had pulled one back for the colts side and Cove were able to weather going down to 10 men, after Harry Milne was sent off.

But Leighton McIntosh added a fifth to ensure Cove progressed to the semi-finals of this competition for the first time.

They will face the winners of Queen of the South or Morton, who play on Wednesday night, at the Balmoral Stadium at the start of March.

Cove rested leading scorer Rory McAllister and Jevan Anderson (hamstring) missed out, with Masson and Shay Logan coming in. Kyle Gourlay replaced Stuart McKenzie in goal.

It took two minutes for Cove to take the lead, with Milne seeing his shot from the edge of the area parried by Lewis Budinauckas but Fyvie followed up to crash in the rebound.

Fraser Fyvie turns in the opener for Cove Rangers

The hosts doubled their lead after five minutes when Charlie McCann bundled over Logan in the penalty area. Megginson made no mistake from the spot.

Rangers pulled a goal back on 10 minutes as the frantic start continued. Tony Weston saw his shot blocked on the line by Logan but Fraser was able to slot the ball into the top corner.

But the two-goal advantage was restored shortly after in a well-worked Cove move, with Fyvie feeding Blair Yule and his cross was converted by Masson.

Paul Hartley’s side did not relent despite their cushion. Connor Scully was denied a spectacular goal by a one-handed save from Budinauckas and Milne was inches away with a curling effort past the far post.

Budinauckas was required again to block a shot from Yule at his near post, then stuck out a hand to deny Milne who had broken through for a one-on-one opportunity.

But the goalkeeper was powerless to stop Fyvie’s second 10 minutes before the break, as he drove in from Masson’s lay-off.

Megginson and Masson had chances before the break and Fyvie was denied his hat-trick at the start of the second half as Budinauckas denied him at his near post.

Cove’s progress was checked somewhat by the dismissal of Milne on the hour. He had been booked earlier in the second half for handling the ball into the net and was punished further by referee Mike Roncone after clipping Rangers defender Adam Devine.

But they were able to pad the scoreline after a bit of masterful play from Vigurs, who evaded pressure from two Rangers players in his own half and released McIntosh. The substitute had just come on the park but retained his composure to race clear and slot under the goalkeeper.

Hartley was able to rest Masson and Megginson ahead of them facing Dumbarton in league action on Saturday and Rangers were limited in their opportunities, with a late free-kick from Stephen Kelly sailing harmlessly over the bar.

Cove Rangers (4-2-3-1) – Gourlay; Logan, Ross (Strachan 70), Neill, Milne, Scully, Vigurs, Yule, Fyvie, Masson (McIntosh 66), Megginson (Adeyemo 72). Subs not used – McKenzie.

Rangers B (4-3-3) – Budinauckas; Devine, L MacKinnon (McClelland 25), King (Ritchie-Hosler 46), Fraser, McCann, Kelly, C Mckinnon, Lowry, Weston (Mckee 87), McCausland (Alegria 46). Subs not used – Hogarth, Miller, Lindsay, Lyall, Strachan.

