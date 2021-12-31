Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hoping to keep impressive run going

Paul Hartley is hoping Cove Rangers can continue their impressive recent form throughout the winter period.

Cove are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions and five points clear at the top of League One, heading into the derby with Peterhead on Sunday.

Consistency is key in this division, which has proved to be a cut-throat beast throughout the season.

Hartley, who was linked with the vacant Kilmarnock job earlier this week, wants more of the same from Cove as they seek to strengthen their position at the top of League One.

He said: “You always want to play well but this period in December-January time, it’s always important you try and rack up as many wins and points as you can.

“Our run has been good but we’ve still got to keep it going. The big thing for us is being really inconsistent, over the last couple of months.

“It’s not as if we’ve been picking the same team – we’ve had to change it quite a lot. Players have come in and the system has changed but they’ve adapted to it.”

The only downside to Sunday’s game is that because of restrictions imposed in Scotland, attendance for the game will be capped at 500. The nature of the local rivalry could have seen nearly double that turn out at Balmoor.

“Boxing Day and New Year games, more fans always turn out,” said Hartley. “It’s disappointing but what can you do, at least we’re getting some fans in the stadium.

“I saw Peterhead against Montrose and thought they were really good. I don’t think they deserved to lose 2-0.

“We know we’re in for a good game and they’ve got a lot of energy about them. Every game has been tough against them and I expect the same on Sunday.”

Cove will head north this weekend without Mitch Megginson in the starting line-up, with the forward and captain suspended after picking up six yellow cards for the season.

It opens the door for someone else to come into the team, with Leighton McIntosh chipping in with goals against Falkirk and East Fife.

“It’s part and parcel of the season, that you’re going to miss players for whatever reason,” added Hartley. “You adapt; it’s up to somebody else to come in and show they can do a job.

“Leighton gets his goal last week and down at Falkirk as well. He’s had to bide his time and work hard but did really well on Sunday.”

Hartley hopes to have Fraser Fyvie back this weekend after he missed the win last weekend. Iain Vigurs faces another 10 days out after sustaining an ankle injury against Alloa Athletic.