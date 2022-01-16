Cove Rangers dig in again to strengthen grip on League One summit

Cove Rangers have had to get used to showing a different side of themselves in recent weeks and they are reaping the dividends.

The swaggering, aesthetically-pleasing football is still there but it is not what is ultimately winning them games just now.

The grittier, gutsier side to the team is shining through, evidenced again by the 1-0 win over Montrose on Saturday which puts them eight points clear at the top of League One.

It is their third 1-0 win on the bounce, their seventh clean sheet in eight, their ninth consecutive victory. The statistics are great but their character is greater.

“The second half was really tough but we had to defend and be resilient,” said manager Paul Hartley. “In the first half I thought we played some great stuff – we had to change it with three substitutions in that period but it shows you the character and desire of the group we’ve got here.

“The second half was a bit different, we had to defend in numbers but they didn’t cause us too many problems and we were a threat on the counter-attack.

“We’ve had seven clean sheets in the last eight and nine straight wins on the bounce. We’re doing OK considering this was probably this was the first time this season we’ve had a full group to choose from, then we’ve had three injuries in that first half to key players.

“We’re strong at home – we’re undefeated here all season in the league. Just keep winning and grinding results out; the last three games have been 1-0 but you have to do that if you’ve got any aspirations of doing anything this season.”

The only goal came after nine minutes. Iain Vigurs played in the excellent Harry Milne down the left and his pin-point ball across goal was met by McAllister on the slide. From close range, he was not going to miss.

It was a ploy Cove had worked on during the week and practice made perfect to tee up McAllister.

“He’s not bad at it, he’s done OK over his career with something like 200 goals,” said Hartley. “His work-rate was terrific, his hold-up play, he’s a really good team player. He’s getting better with age because he’s looking after himself.

“It’s a good striker’s goal. It’s something we’d worked on during the week, flashing balls across the face of goal and it’s a good tap-in for him.”

The lead at the top of the division seems to be growing healthier by the week. It is now up to eight, with Airdrieonians leap-frogging Montrose by virtue of their win against Falkirk.

But Hartley, as ever, is not one for getting carried away.

“I know how football can change quickly,” he added. “We’ve got 14 games left and we need to keep the foot to the floor, keep emptying the tank every week.

“The lads come in, slot in and do a job. We very rarely pick the same team twice in a row this season, so it shows the group of players and character we’ve got in this dressing room.”

The only concern for Cove will be the three injuries they picked up in the first half. After having a fully-fit squad to choose from for the first time in a while, Mitch Megginson, Shay Logan and Iain Vigurs all picked up knocks in the first 45 minutes.

Logan’s appears to be the most serious as he damaged his hamstring, while Hartley remains hopeful Vigurs and Megginson will be available for Thursday’s Scottish Cup tie against Hibernian.