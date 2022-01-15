Cove Rangers edge out Montrose thanks to early Rory McAllister strike

Rory McAllister’s early goal proved decisive as Cove Rangers edged out fellow promotion-challengers Montrose 1-0.

The prolific striker struck from close range after nine minutes and in a scrappy and tense affair, Cove were able to hold their nerve.

Paul Hartley’s side are now eight points clear at the top, with Airdrieonians leap-frogging Montrose with their win against Falkirk.

Cove made three changes from the 1-0 win over Clyde last weekend, with Scott Ross, Fraser Fyvie and Mitch Megginson recalled to the team in place of Jevan Anderson, Robbie Leitch and Leighton McIntosh.

In the battle of the two sides at the top of the division, Cove drew first blood.

Iain Vigurs’ clever clip down the line set Harry Milne in behind and his ball across goal was in the perfect place for McAllister, who slid in to score from two yards.

The home side had won their last eight league games and were in the mood early, with Fyvie drawing a low stop out of Aaron Lennox.

Megginson lasted just 15 minutes though, which will give the Cove bench cause for concern. He took a bump in the early moments in a challenge with Lennox and tried to continue, before eventually needing to be replaced by McIntosh.

It did not seem to curb their momentum though. Blair Yule released McIntosh down the right and with quick footwork, the substitute was able to carve out space for himself to tee up McAllister. He shot first time and it took a big deflection off Matty Allan, looping up and hitting the crossbar.

Cove were dealt their second injury blow before the break as Shay Logan limped off after over-stretching, with Anderson brought on.

The hosts were forced into their third and final change at the break, with Vigurs coming off for Connor Scully.

Half-time sparked Montrose into life, with the visitors starting the second 45 with a greater intensity. Michael Gardyne threatened a leveller in the first minute of the second period with Stuart McKenzie blocking with his feet.

Aidan Quinn headed over from a corner and Blair Lyons had a penalty appeal turned down when he went down under Scott Ross’ challenge, as the away side pressed their case.

Scully fizzed a delightful ball across the face of goal that was inches away from being turned in by McAllister while at the other end, substitute Elijah Simpson glanced a header straight at McKenzie.

The closing stages were tetchy, with referee Matthew MacDermid the centre of attention for a number of questionable decisions as fouls on Gardyne and Yule went unpunished.

McAllister missed a late chance to add a second but Cove were able to hold on for a vital three points.