Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers edge out Montrose thanks to early Rory McAllister strike

By Jamie Durent
January 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cove Rangers players celebrate Rory McAllister's goal
Cove Rangers players celebrate Rory McAllister's goal

Rory McAllister’s early goal proved decisive as Cove Rangers edged out fellow promotion-challengers Montrose 1-0.

The prolific striker struck from close range after nine minutes and in a scrappy and tense affair, Cove were able to hold their nerve.

Paul Hartley’s side are now eight points clear at the top, with Airdrieonians leap-frogging Montrose with their win against Falkirk.

Cove made three changes from the 1-0 win over Clyde last weekend, with Scott Ross, Fraser Fyvie and Mitch Megginson recalled to the team in place of Jevan Anderson, Robbie Leitch and Leighton McIntosh.

In the battle of the two sides at the top of the division, Cove drew first blood.

Montrose's Aiden Quinn holds of Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie
Montrose’s Aiden Quinn holds of Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie

Iain Vigurs’ clever clip down the line set Harry Milne in behind and his ball across goal was in the perfect place for McAllister, who slid in to score from two yards.

The home side had won their last eight league games and were in the mood early, with Fyvie drawing a low stop out of Aaron Lennox.

Megginson lasted just 15 minutes though, which will give the Cove bench cause for concern. He took a bump in the early moments in a challenge with Lennox and tried to continue, before eventually needing to be replaced by McIntosh.

It did not seem to curb their momentum though. Blair Yule released McIntosh down the right and with quick footwork, the substitute was able to carve out space for himself to tee up McAllister. He shot first time and it took a big deflection off Matty Allan, looping up and hitting the crossbar.

Michael Gardyne goes down under the challenge of Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan
Michael Gardyne goes down under the challenge of Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan

Cove were dealt their second injury blow before the break as Shay Logan limped off after over-stretching, with Anderson brought on.

The hosts were forced into their third and final change at the break, with Vigurs coming off for Connor Scully.

Half-time sparked Montrose into life, with the visitors starting the second 45 with a greater intensity. Michael Gardyne threatened a leveller in the first minute of the second period with Stuart McKenzie blocking with his feet.

Aidan Quinn headed over from a corner and Blair Lyons had a penalty appeal turned down when he went down under Scott Ross’ challenge, as the away side pressed their case.

Scully fizzed a delightful ball across the face of goal that was inches away from being turned in by McAllister while at the other end, substitute Elijah Simpson glanced a header straight at McKenzie.

Cove Rangers' Leighton McIntosh gets away from Sean Dillon
Cove Rangers’ Leighton McIntosh gets away from Sean Dillon

The closing stages were tetchy, with referee Matthew MacDermid the centre of attention for a number of questionable decisions as fouls on Gardyne and Yule went unpunished.

McAllister missed a late chance to add a second but Cove were able to hold on for a vital three points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]