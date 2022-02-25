Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley unlikely to add to squad before loan deadline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley admits he is unlikely to add to his squad before next week’s loan deadline.

Hartley had been open to bringing in another player, after signing Kai Fotheringham on loan from Dundee United, but has not been able to find a suitable target.

There has been one outgoing with defender Jevan Anderson joining Elgin City on loan until the end of the season. The League Two side already have Ross Draper on loan from Cove.

Anderson has struggled with niggling injuries since his summer arrival from Burton Albion, managing 10 appearances in all competitions. The signing of Mark Reynolds last month has also seen him fall down the pecking order.

Cove only have defender Shay Logan out injured at the minute, with Ryan Strachan’s Achilles issue to be assessed prior to the weekend’s game with Alloa Athletic.

On the recruitment front, it looks unlikely Cove will add any further bodies to see them through to the end of the season.

Hartley said: “We’ve looked at it but I can’t see it. We just can’t identify somebody who we can bring in. Unless someone pops up over the next few days, I would say no.

“The key is to cope with the amount of games. It’s not as if we’ve got a lot of midweek games. It’s mainly Saturday-Saturday over the next eight weeks, so touch-wood we steer clear of injury and keep everybody health.

“You’re looking at the next two months really. You need to try keep your squad as strong as you can, but there’s obviously the possibility that people need to play.

“You need to be playing, for whatever reason. Whether it’s to get back to fitness, earn a contract, to get a move.”

The Cove boss hopes to have Logan back involved soon. The former Aberdeen right-back has been out since injuring his hamstring in the win over Montrose last month.

Hartley added: “We knew it was four-to-six weeks with Shay, so he’s going into his fifth week now. We just need to wait and see, hopefully it’ll be another week or so and he’ll be back in.

“He’s not been able to take part in anything yet. He’s just been working the physio.”