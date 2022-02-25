Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley unlikely to add to squad before loan deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley unlikely to add to squad before loan deadline

By Jamie Durent
February 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 25, 2022, 11:54 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley admits he is unlikely to add to his squad before next week’s loan deadline.

Hartley had been open to bringing in another player, after signing Kai Fotheringham on loan from Dundee United, but has not been able to find a suitable target.

There has been one outgoing with defender Jevan Anderson joining Elgin City on loan until the end of the season. The League Two side already have Ross Draper on loan from Cove.

Anderson has struggled with niggling injuries since his summer arrival from Burton Albion, managing 10 appearances in all competitions. The signing of Mark Reynolds last month has also seen him fall down the pecking order.

Cove only have defender Shay Logan out injured at the minute, with Ryan Strachan’s Achilles issue to be assessed prior to the weekend’s game with Alloa Athletic.

Jevan Anderson.
Cove Rangers defender Jevan Anderson

On the recruitment front, it looks unlikely Cove will add any further bodies to see them through to the end of the season.

Hartley said: “We’ve looked at it but I can’t see it. We just can’t identify somebody who we can bring in. Unless someone pops up over the next few days, I would say no.

“The key is to cope with the amount of games. It’s not as if we’ve got a lot of midweek games. It’s mainly Saturday-Saturday over the next eight weeks, so touch-wood we steer clear of injury and keep everybody health.

“You’re looking at the next two months really. You need to try keep your squad as strong as you can, but there’s obviously the possibility that people need to play.

“You need to be playing, for whatever reason. Whether it’s to get back to fitness, earn a contract, to get a move.”

Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan

The Cove boss hopes to have Logan back involved soon. The former Aberdeen right-back has been out since injuring his hamstring in the win over Montrose last month.

Hartley added: “We knew it was four-to-six weeks with Shay, so he’s going into his fifth week now. We just need to wait and see, hopefully it’ll be another week or so and he’ll be back in.

“He’s not been able to take part in anything yet. He’s just been working the physio.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]