Cove Rangers: Jevan Anderson makes fitness pledge in League One push

By Jamie Durent
January 11, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers defender Jevan Anderson in action against Clyde
Cove Rangers defender Jevan Anderson in action against Clyde. Photo by Dave Cowe

Jevan Anderson hopes he can keep fit at the right time to help in Cove Rangers’ push for League One success.

Anderson was reinstated at the back in Cove’s 1-0 win over Clyde at the weekend and is targeting the run of big games coming up as a chance to reach his peak form.

It has been a stop-start campaign for the centre-back, who has been beset by niggling injuries since his arrival from Burton Albion.

He suffered a grade-two tear to the ligaments on his ankle on August 28 in Cove’s last game at Broadwood and did not play again until mid-November.

Anderson started the first game against Queen of the South on November 27, but then has been out of the side until last weekend.

With second-placed Montrose to come on Saturday and then the Scottish Cup tie with Hibernian on January 20, the 21-year-old is hoping to play his part.

Jevan Anderson.
Cove Rangers defender Jevan Anderson

He said: “I feel like I come in for a couple of games and I’m back out. I pick up niggles here and there and hopefully this will be the start of my season.

“We’ve got a lot of important games coming up, so it’s a period I want to be ready for. Hopefully I’ll be able to contribute and help the team going forward.

“We’ve got a massive one next week against Montrose and then the Scottish Cup the week after to look forward to. It’s definitely a time you want to be getting into your groove, playing your best football and getting your sharpness up.”

Anderson has managed seven appearances since joining Cove in the summer, but the Clyde game was just his second 90 minutes.

But with the form the team has showed – 14 games unbeaten has taken them seven points clear at the top of League One – it has made it very hard to complain about being absent from the team.

He added: “For myself personally, you’re not involved, but you love watching the boys winning games. You can’t complain and just have to stay patient.

“The atmosphere around the place is unbelievable. Hopefully we can keep it going.

“Next week is massive, there’s no way round it. The two of us are first and second, so it’s one we’re looking forward. We know if we play how we’re able to and to our potential, we fancy ourselves.”

