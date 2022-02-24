Cove Rangers defender Jevan Anderson signs for Elgin City on loan for the rest of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers defender Jevan Anderson has joined Elgin City on loan for the rest of the season.

Anderson has made ten appearances for Cove since joining from Burton Albion last summer, but has recently spent time on the sidelines due to injuries.

The defender will join Cove teammate Ross Draper who is also on loan with the cinch League Two side.

SIGNING NEWS ✍️ We are pleased to announce the loan signing of defender Jevan Anderson from Cove Rangers Football Club until the end of the Season ⚽️ Welcome to the Club Jevan 🖤 📸 Dave Cowe pic.twitter.com/tkroejoVMD — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) February 24, 2022

Gavin Price’s side currently sit second-bottom of the table, having lost their last five games – including a 2-0 defeat last weekend to basement team Cowdenbeath.