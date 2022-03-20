Montrose 1-2 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley pleased after hard-fought win at Links Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Montrose 1-2 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley pleased after hard-fought win at Links Park

By Danny Law
March 20, 2022, 2:11 pm
Links Park. Montrose v Cove. Cove's Mitch Megginson scores for Cove. CR0034243 19/03/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Links Park. Montrose v Cove. Cove's Mitch Megginson scores for Cove. CR0034243 19/03/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was delighted with his team’s 2-1 victory at Montrose.

First-half goals from Mitch Megginson and Fraser Fyvie were enough to earn victory for Cove with Craig Johnston pulling one back for the hosts.

Hartley said: “It was a hard fought win. I felt we were comfortable in the game, especially in the first half. We scored two really good goals.

“This time of the season we need to just keep winning and then we look at the performance after it. A terrific three points.

“It was disappointing to lose a goal.

“We could maybe have got a third one but I really didn’t think we were under any pressure. We have now gone 20 games unbeaten, a tribute to the players.”

Cove went ahead on six minutes when Megginson fired home from close range from a cross from the right delivered by Rory McAllister.

Cove boss Paul Hartley. 

Montrose pressed forward searching for an equaliser and Matty Allan headed over from good position and a Mark Whatley effort that was too close to the keeper.

However it was the visitors who added to their tally when Fyvie headed home a cross from Shay Logan after 32 minutes.

The Gable Endies saw a shot from Lyall Cameron blocked before Craig Johnston headed in a corner from the right after 38 minute to give his side hope.

There was little between the teams in the second half and, although both sides had opportunities, there were few clear-cut chances.

Cove’s Connor Scully at full-time. Picture by Kath Flannery. 

Andrew Steeves headed over after 61 minutes and Lewis Milne went close for Montrose just minutes later.

Fyvie and Megginson had chances for the visitors before Montrose had their best spell of the game when they pressed forward in the last 10 minutes in the search for an equaliser.

Cove’s Leighton McIntosh had a shot saved in time added on but neither side was able to add to their total.

Referee David Dickinson booked six players, Watson, Masson and Whatley from the home side along with Yule, Megginson and McKenzie of Cove in a fiercely contested match.

Cove’s Shay Logan and Montrose Elijah Simpson. Picture by Kath Flannery

Striker Mitch Megginson said: “It was a brilliant win.

“We know coming here it’s a difficult venue. They press us hard so we had to make sure we came away with three points.

“This sets us up nicely for next week. It was a great team performance in terms of digging in. At this part of the season it cannot be about pretty football.”

With games against Airdrie, Queen’s Park and Falkirk due over the next three weeks, Cove still have it all to do but on present form it is difficult to see them slipping up now.

