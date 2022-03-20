Montrose 1-2 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley pleased after hard-fought win at Links Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was delighted with his team’s 2-1 victory at Montrose.

First-half goals from Mitch Megginson and Fraser Fyvie were enough to earn victory for Cove with Craig Johnston pulling one back for the hosts.

Hartley said: “It was a hard fought win. I felt we were comfortable in the game, especially in the first half. We scored two really good goals.

“This time of the season we need to just keep winning and then we look at the performance after it. A terrific three points.

“It was disappointing to lose a goal.

“We could maybe have got a third one but I really didn’t think we were under any pressure. We have now gone 20 games unbeaten, a tribute to the players.”

Cove went ahead on six minutes when Megginson fired home from close range from a cross from the right delivered by Rory McAllister.

Montrose pressed forward searching for an equaliser and Matty Allan headed over from good position and a Mark Whatley effort that was too close to the keeper.

However it was the visitors who added to their tally when Fyvie headed home a cross from Shay Logan after 32 minutes.

The Gable Endies saw a shot from Lyall Cameron blocked before Craig Johnston headed in a corner from the right after 38 minute to give his side hope.

There was little between the teams in the second half and, although both sides had opportunities, there were few clear-cut chances.

Andrew Steeves headed over after 61 minutes and Lewis Milne went close for Montrose just minutes later.

Fyvie and Megginson had chances for the visitors before Montrose had their best spell of the game when they pressed forward in the last 10 minutes in the search for an equaliser.

Cove’s Leighton McIntosh had a shot saved in time added on but neither side was able to add to their total.

Referee David Dickinson booked six players, Watson, Masson and Whatley from the home side along with Yule, Megginson and McKenzie of Cove in a fiercely contested match.

Striker Mitch Megginson said: “It was a brilliant win.

“We know coming here it’s a difficult venue. They press us hard so we had to make sure we came away with three points.

“This sets us up nicely for next week. It was a great team performance in terms of digging in. At this part of the season it cannot be about pretty football.”

With games against Airdrie, Queen’s Park and Falkirk due over the next three weeks, Cove still have it all to do but on present form it is difficult to see them slipping up now.