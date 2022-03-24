Cove Rangers geared up for another decisive trip to Airdrie as League One promotion battle intensifies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers and Airdrieonians are no strangers to season-defining games. Another comes around on Saturday afternoon.

Cove’s season came to an end at the Excelsior Stadium last year, with the agony of an extra-time defeat denying them the opportunity to move closer to the Championship.

That game has almost acted as a learning curve for the Aberdeen side, who are chasing their third promotion in four seasons. Their youthful squad fell short down the stretch amid a hectic schedule; this year a squad packed with experience has held a dominant line for a long while.

Airdrieonians are the only side who can realistically stop Cove going up as champions. Paul Hartley’s men lead League One by five points with six games remaining – extend that and it may be game over for everyone else. Lose and it is game on.

“It’s down to the nitty-gritty time so both teams are looking for three points,” said Cove midfielder Fraser Fyvie.

“If we win we go eight points clear. If they win they’re only two behind. We’re in a good position and they’re in a good position, so I think it becomes both teams just going for it.

“Both teams have done well over the last year or so and have been competitive against each other. I don’t think there’s a favourite, because both teams are on a good run of form and have got players who can hurt each other.”

The Diamonds have done their part in keeping Cove on the ball. Their 15-game unbeaten run has seen them pull clear of the pack and emerge as the only genuine threat to a north-east title celebration.

Amid Cove’s consistency, Fyvie has thrived in a more advanced role afforded to him by Hartley.

The former Aberdeen, Dundee United and Hibernian midfielder has often found himself playing “in the hole” behind Rory McAllister and Mitch Megginson.

It has helped him reach double-figures in goals, doubling his tally from the previous two seasons, and given him greater license to influence the game.

“I’m really pleased with the way I’ve been playing,” said Fyvie. “I’ve had a little bit of a different role than I have played in my career.

“I’ve tended to play off the front, with a wee bit more freedom to go forward. I’ve managed to get 10 goals and I’m enjoying my football.

“Off the ball you have to get in and work hard but on the ball, the manager tends to give me a bit more freedom to get on it and express myself.”

Cove are unbeaten in 19 games, a remarkable run stretching back to October and a 4-2 defeat at East Fife.

They have now begun a run of four consecutive games on the road, which started with a 2-1 win over Montrose last weekend and will see them face Queen’s Park and Falkirk in the coming weeks.

“I don’t think you can play the same way away from home as you do at home,” Fyvie added. “Every pitch is different and at home you’re used to your surroundings.

“But you still want to stick to your principles. The manager does that and the players love it, as we know exactly what’s expected of us on the pitch.”