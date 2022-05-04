Jamie Masson makes fitness pledge ahead of Cove Rangers Championship debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie Masson aims to come back fit and firing for Cove Rangers as they prepare for life in the Championship.

The popular midfielder is looking forward to testing himself in the second tier for the first time, having played in the other three senior divisions in Scotland.

Cove finished their League One title-winning season on a high at the weekend, with a 3-2 win against East Fife. Masson had a hand in two of the three goals, which game from his corners.

Masson’s pre-season was affected last year by his rehabilitation from a serious leg injury suffered in the Scottish Cup game against Rangers.

However with a clear run ahead of him this time he is hoping to make a positive impact in the Championship with Cove.

“For me it’s about getting fitter,” said Masson. “Being out injured at the start of last season killed me a bit.

“I’ll have a two or three-week break then get back at it. Having to do rehab killed me at the start but that’s what happens in football.

“We’re back at the end of June and we’ll give next year a good go. Everyone is looking forward to it.

“The Cove mentality is ‘win win win’ and that’s what we seem to be doing just now. We’ll need to be fit and have a good pre-season behind us.”

Arbroath set an example

Masson points to the example of Arbroath as to what can be done by part-time sides in the Championship. The Angus side finished second and will face the winner of the play-off between Inverness and Partick Thistle, as they bid to secure a remarkable promotion.

“You just hope everybody is fit as fitness levels will need to go up next season,” said Masson. “Everyone is full-time apart from Arbroath, unless they do it and go up.

“They’ve been brilliant being part-time, so hopefully we can give it a good bash as well.

“They’ve stayed in that league for a bit and this year has been unreal for them. They’ve got the play-offs to look forward to as well.”

Masson started against East Fife at the weekend but in the second half of the season he has been more on the fringes of the first-team.

A change of system has perhaps not suited Masson, with Cove boss Paul Hartley switching to three-at-the-back in November and playing with wing-backs instead of wingers.

“It was good to get a run-out. It’s maybe a been a bit of a frustrating year for me personally but hopefully I can kick on next year,” he added.

“You’ve just got to get your head down and work hard. Now that the season’s finished, we’ll enjoy our break and kick on again next season.”