Jamie Masson makes fitness pledge ahead of Cove Rangers Championship debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Jamie Masson makes fitness pledge ahead of Cove Rangers Championship debut

By Jamie Durent
May 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 4, 2022, 11:46 am
Jamie Masson celebrating when he scored for Cove Rangers.
Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson.

Jamie Masson aims to come back fit and firing for Cove Rangers as they prepare for life in the Championship.

The popular midfielder is looking forward to testing himself in the second tier for the first time, having played in the other three senior divisions in Scotland.

Cove finished their League One title-winning season on a high at the weekend, with a 3-2 win against East Fife. Masson had a hand in two of the three goals, which game from his corners.

Masson’s pre-season was affected last year by his rehabilitation from a serious leg injury suffered in the Scottish Cup game against Rangers.

However with a clear run ahead of him this time he is hoping to make a positive impact in the Championship with Cove.

“For me it’s about getting fitter,” said Masson. “Being out injured at the start of last season killed me a bit.

Blair Yule, centre, with Cove Rangers team-mates Leighton McIntosh, Stuart McKenzie, Mark Reynolds and Jamie Masson
Blair Yule, centre, with Cove Rangers team-mates Leighton McIntosh, Stuart McKenzie, Mark Reynolds and Jamie Masson.

“I’ll have a two or three-week break then get back at it. Having to do rehab killed me at the start but that’s what happens in football.

“We’re back at the end of June and we’ll give next year a good go. Everyone is looking forward to it.

“The Cove mentality is ‘win win win’ and that’s what we seem to be doing just now. We’ll need to be fit and have a good pre-season behind us.”

Arbroath set an example

Masson points to the example of Arbroath as to what can be done by part-time sides in the Championship. The Angus side finished second and will face the winner of the play-off between Inverness and Partick Thistle, as they bid to secure a remarkable promotion.

“You just hope everybody is fit as fitness levels will need to go up next season,” said Masson. “Everyone is full-time apart from Arbroath, unless they do it and go up.

“They’ve been brilliant being part-time, so hopefully we can give it a good bash as well.

“They’ve stayed in that league for a bit and this year has been unreal for them. They’ve got the play-offs to look forward to as well.”

Masson started against East Fife at the weekend but in the second half of the season he has been more on the fringes of the first-team.

A change of system has perhaps not suited Masson, with Cove boss Paul Hartley switching to three-at-the-back in November and playing with wing-backs instead of wingers.

“It was good to get a run-out. It’s maybe a been a bit of a frustrating year for me personally but hopefully I can kick on next year,” he added.

“You’ve just got to get your head down and work hard. Now that the season’s finished, we’ll enjoy our break and kick on again next season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]